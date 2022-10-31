To say that Joe Shoen has been a disaster concerning WRs, has got to be an uninformed joke. Shoen didn't sign Golladay, he didn't draft Toney and he didn't get Sheppard hurt. What he has done is to come up with the best he can for now without trading away a king's ransom in draft choices for available guys who are either too expensive or who might end up being short term rentals. Yesterday they signed Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from where else? Buffalo! Most don't know much about this guy, but he is a potentially great get. He is 6'4'' and 210 Lbs. He isn't a flyer, but he can run and plays faster than his times. As one site put it yesterday, you can go over a whole lot of film before you'll see him drop a ball. He just doesn't do it! I'm not sure about his blocking but he was a Biletnikoff finalist in both 2018 and 2019. He missed his Rookie year with a shoulder injury and then last year hurt a knee. He works hard has a great attitude brings some real game and both the coaches and fans love the guy. He could end up being a bigger but surely not better (Dare I Say/ Dream) Victor Cruz.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO