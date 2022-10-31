Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker
There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
Giants news, 11/4: Daniel Bellinger, Kayvon Thibodeaux on All-rookie team, Love extension, more headlines
“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said on the Tiki and Tierney show on WFAN. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.”
Could Daniel Jones be extended because he is a "culture guy"
From what i have read DJ is the epitome of who Schoen wants as a culture player , Will culture outway tallent if Schoen is on the fence . No one can say Jones isn’t a good player compared to all 32 starting QB . The question "is he a franchise player that can be well above average or elite"
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
SB Nation ‘Reacts’ polling: Giants trade deadline reaction, fan confidence, more
We asked several New York Giants questions during this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling. Let’s checks the results. We asked Giants fans if they were disappointed that General Manager Joe Schoen did not swing a deal for wide receiver help at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Only 27 percent of respondents said they were disappointed, meaning 73 percent of those who voted said they were fine with the first-year GM standing pat.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards
MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year) Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie) My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:
Get to know some of the key women in the Giants’ organization
Aside from Director of Coaching Operations Laura Young, who are some of the other women in key roles with the New York Giants — some of them non-traditional for women in the league?. Let’s meet a few of them. Angela Baker. Offensive Quality Control Coach. Angela Baker is...
Shaking my head crazy comments
To say that Joe Shoen has been a disaster concerning WRs, has got to be an uninformed joke. Shoen didn't sign Golladay, he didn't draft Toney and he didn't get Sheppard hurt. What he has done is to come up with the best he can for now without trading away a king's ransom in draft choices for available guys who are either too expensive or who might end up being short term rentals. Yesterday they signed Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from where else? Buffalo! Most don't know much about this guy, but he is a potentially great get. He is 6'4'' and 210 Lbs. He isn't a flyer, but he can run and plays faster than his times. As one site put it yesterday, you can go over a whole lot of film before you'll see him drop a ball. He just doesn't do it! I'm not sure about his blocking but he was a Biletnikoff finalist in both 2018 and 2019. He missed his Rookie year with a shoulder injury and then last year hurt a knee. He works hard has a great attitude brings some real game and both the coaches and fans love the guy. He could end up being a bigger but surely not better (Dare I Say/ Dream) Victor Cruz.
Schoen has been a disaster so far in regards to the WR position
I like him but since he took over he has created this mess at the position. Don't get me wrong, I didn't want to give a 2nd for Claypool or overpay for Cooks or Moore. But he could have done something on a smaller scale to add depth. The trade deadline isn't the only reason I say this. Here's 4 OTHER reasons:
