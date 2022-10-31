Read full article on original website
Sustainable Future Forum - Part 1: Regulation & Responsibility
The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals.
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
Stripe lays off 14% of workers
Online payments giant Stripe is laying off roughly 14% of its staff, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. The cuts are a result of operating costs growing too quickly. Leadership misjudged how much the internet economy would continue to grow, Collison wrote in the memo. Stripe's...
Palm oil is in almost everything, and it's devastating rainforests. This Bill Gates-backed company used microbes to create an alternative
On Thursday, biotech company C16 Biosciences is announcing the launch of Palmless, a palm oil alternative created with yeast. Palm oil found in more than half of the packaged products Americans use, including ice cream, lipstick, soaps and detergents, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Farmers in developing nations are...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Trump Media deal partner DWAC adjourns shareholder meeting for sixth time as it seeks votes to delay merger
Trump Media and Truth Social-linked SPAC, Digital World, adjourned its shareholder vote for a sixth time. The company is looking to extend the merger deadline to September 2023, but has yet to garner the necessary 65% shareholder support. Trump Media and DWAC are the subject of a criminal probe relating...
A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial
AWS Ocean Energy says its Waveswing device was able to operate in Force 10 gales. The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall. This phase of testing is set...
What Cramer is watching Friday — Starbucks soars on China hope, jobs growth still strong
The "old economy" is on fire and it's going to be hard for the Federal Reserve to cool it down. October jobs growth: 261,000 versus 205,000 expected. Strong labor market except for Silicon Valley, where we're seeing hirings freezes (. ) and layoffs (fintech Stripe and planned cuts at Twitter)....
'We're not against profits,' Biden's special presidential coordinator says after White House tax threats on energy companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
U.S. hiring remains strong as economy adds 261,000 jobs in October
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, higher than estimates. CNBC's Rick Santelli joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the latest jobs report.
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
How wide should a salary range be? Businesses and workers don't agree
New York City businesses and workers are clashing over what's considered an acceptable salary range. As of Tuesday, employers hiring in NYC must list the minimum and maximum pay range on all of their job ads. The city's salary transparency law states businesses must post a "good faith salary range," defined as one the employer "honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s)," says the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law.
Debt rules in Europe are changing. And that could have big repercussions in the bond markets
The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, will next week present a proposal to reform the fiscal rules that have been in place for almost 30 years. The rulebook has been criticized for being too opaque, for being too hard to implement and for not being well-enforced. Fiscal...
These are the 10 best universities in the world—and 8 of them are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
Binance CEO was in the dark about Musk's Twitter U-turn: 'It's very hard to predict what Elon will do next'
LISBON, Portugal — The boss of crypto exchange Binance says he wasn't privy to Elon Musk's thinking when the billionaire backed away from, and then revived, his takeover of Twitter. Speaking on stage at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Changpeng Zhao said he was "a little...
What Amazon, Google and other top companies are paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
