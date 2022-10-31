ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sustainable Future Forum - Part 1: Regulation & Responsibility

The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals.
Stripe lays off 14% of workers

Online payments giant Stripe is laying off roughly 14% of its staff, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. The cuts are a result of operating costs growing too quickly. Leadership misjudged how much the internet economy would continue to grow, Collison wrote in the memo. Stripe's...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start

Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
How wide should a salary range be? Businesses and workers don't agree

New York City businesses and workers are clashing over what's considered an acceptable salary range. As of Tuesday, employers hiring in NYC must list the minimum and maximum pay range on all of their job ads. The city's salary transparency law states businesses must post a "good faith salary range," defined as one the employer "honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s)," says the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law.
