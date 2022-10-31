Read full article on original website
Guest816
3d ago
Why is everything based on race and what happened 150-300 years ago. How about all of us legal American citizens just be considered Americans and dispense will all the cry baby attitudes. How about we concentrate on America and Americans as a whole for a change.
Guest816
3d ago
This article should tell Oklahoma how the tribes have already bought Hofmeister. - Hofmeister received a formal endorsement from leaders of Oklahoma's five largest tribal nations. They cited her respect for tribal sovereignty, a willingness to come to the table to work with tribes on public safety, and a commitment to education. All of hear is how bad education is in Oklahoma and how Joy was in charge of the system. Corruption at its finest right here.
