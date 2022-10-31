ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty

One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust

JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Sunday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
qrockonline.com

Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side

On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy