10 facing charges in massive retail fencing operation bust after $7.5M in stolen goods recovered
Multiple search warrants executed last month in the Chicago area and three others in California, led law enforcement to recover an estimated $7.5 million worth of retail products and evident of a "sophisticated criminal enterprise," officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
Suspect arrested, facing murder charge in connection with Antioch gas station shooting from July
A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting from July.
CBS News
10 charged in Will Co. connected to multi-state theft ring with goods worth $7.5M
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Will County State's Attorney filed indictments against 10 people connected to a multi-state retail theft ring using millions of dollars operating in Chicago. There were 126 pallets of goods, with 278,000 items in all. Prosecutors said five people stole the products from stores all over the...
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty
One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
2 Illinois siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash
Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
WSPY NEWS
No charges for Batavia High School monitor who pinned student to table during fight
The Batavia Police Department says no charges will be filed after a Batavia High School monitor had pinned a student against a table during a fight. Video which showed the monitor appearing to have the female student in a chokehold was spread on social media. Police say that on October...
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspects wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of merchandise at Orland Park Apple store: police
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park police are searching for five suspects who were involved in a theft at a local Apple store recently. Police said some of the individuals kept watch, while the others grabbed merchandise and hid the items in their coats. A total of five iPhones and...
qrockonline.com
FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber
The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Sunday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspect allegedly 'ran out of candy,' passed out gummy bears laced with drugs in suburban Chicago
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS - Police in one Chicago suburb are warning families about candy in their kids' trick-or-treat bags possibly laced with drugs. So far, they’ve recovered 8 suspicious bags. Police say that if children went trick-or-treating in South Chicago Heights, specifically in the 200 block of Cherry Lane,...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
qrockonline.com
Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side
On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
Drunken driver charged after video shows high-speed crash in Arlington Heights
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.
