The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.

