NOLA.com
The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad
A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
Yardbarker
Saints Sign WR Keith Kirkwood To Practice Squad
Kirkwood, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
numberfire.com
Zack Moss sent from Bills to Colts for Nyheim Hines, 6th
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.
Former Bucs Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith re-signed to team’s practice squad
TAMPA — On the eve of the NFL trading deadline, the Bucs have done some modest replenishing by adding two familiar faces to their practice squad. Third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, waived by the team on Aug. 30, was re-signed along with former defensive back Ryan Smith, whose five-season stint in Tampa Bay culminated with extensive special-teams duty in Super Bowl 55.
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 9
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive lineman John Molchon and linebacker J.J. Russell have been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster, while outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu and offensive tackle Justin Skule have been signed to the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Panthers Make Four Practice Squad Moves
To make room, Carolina released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop. Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022. The Seahawks signed...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Place RB Darrel Williams on IR
On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move that saw them pick up DT Trysten Hill from waivers. Williams will now miss at least the next four weeks. Williams has been dealing with a hip injury and missed weeks...
Yardbarker
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
numberfire.com
Darren Waller (hamstring) limited Wednesday for Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Waller was also a limited participant last week and earned a questionable tag for Sunday, but he still sat out another game. The Raiders might want Waller to log a full practice in order to clear him for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Running Backs
The team opted to sign RB Jordan Wilkins to their practice squad. Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month. The Jaguars later...
Jason Cabinda returns to Lions practice, could help replace T.J. Hockenson at TE
Jason Cabinda practiced Wednesday for the first time this season and the veteran fullback could help the Detroit Lions replace T.J. Hockenson at tight end once he's ready to return from the physically unable to perform list. Cabinda played as a hybrid fullback/tight end last season, when he caught four...
HuffPost
Watch A Former DoorDash Driver Hit A Game-Saving Shot For Struggling Lakers
Matt Ryan was just getting by when he got a chance in the NBA that turned absolutely heroic.
Mark Mitchell's insane defensive potential
The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when ...
