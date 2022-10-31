Police investigating after political billboard is vandalized with threatening graffiti

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Police investigating Idaho Falls neighborhood after reports of gunshot
IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting incident in an Idaho Falls neighborhood. Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the shooting happened inside an apartment complex at the intersection of Canal Avenue and K Street at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers found an adult man...
ksl.com
Idaho woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
eastidahonews.com
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
eastidahonews.com
Local 18-year-old killed in crash
BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Friday at 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5, in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man from American Falls was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and over-corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27
South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood
POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
eastidahonews.com
Incumbent Kelly Anthon challenged by Bill Drury in race for Idaho State Senate in District 27
BURLEY– Incumbent Kelly Anthon is being challenged by Bill Drury in the race for state senator in District 27. District 27 includes all of Cassia and Oneida counties and parts of Minidoka County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be 250...
eastidahonews.com
Opening statements begin in murder trial for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness
IDAHO FALLS – The second day in a trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his second day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. The post Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
eastidahonews.com
$60,000 in losses reported following haystack fire deemed ‘suspicious’ by officials
FORT HALL — On Oct. 31, Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a haystack fire at 7:40 p.m. FHFD and North Bannock County both responded to the residence located on the Fort Hall Reservation. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading down the stack while the farmers used...
eastidahonews.com
Mistrial declared in second-degree murder case due to COVID-19
IDAHO FALLS — A mistrial has been declared in the case of 37-year-old Jake Eilander, a local man accused of second-degree murder. The reason? COVID-19 health risks. “Unfortunately, circumstances have arisen which necessitate that this case be declared a mistrial,” District Judge Stevan Thompson said Thursday. “It is COVID related.”
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: All power restored after car hits power pole in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power is at the scene of a downed power line that is affecting over 2,000 customers. City spokesman Eric Grossarth says a vehicle hit a power pole at Grandview Drive and Flightline Drive, knocking out power in the area. He said initial reports indicate...
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
