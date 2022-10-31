Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Related
Sioux City Journal
Record-setting Morningside QB Joe Dolincheck to miss last two regular season games due to injury
SIOUX CITY -- Joe Dolincheck, Morningside University's all-time leader career passing leader, will miss the Mustangs' last two regular season game due to injury, head coach Steve Ryan said. Ryan said he expects Dolincheck to return to the lineup for Morningside's first NAIA playoff game on Nov. 19. The coached...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one. "It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of...
Sioux City Journal
No. 7 Cedar Catholic rallies to upset Cambridge in opening round of state tourney
LINCOLN, Neb. -- No. 7-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The meeting of the Trojans saw Cambridge lead the entire way in...
Sioux City Journal
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:
MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark. The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville. Woodbury...
Sioux City Journal
NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship. Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic...
Sioux City Journal
Western Christian makes dramatic comeback to claim state championship over 2-time defending champ DNH
CORALVILLE – The match appeared over. The story was going to be bleak again for Western Christian. But the Wolfpack refused to die. In a state tournament rally not soon to be forgotten, second-ranked Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford Thursday in the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena.
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson faces Hot Springs in semi-finals of South Dakota football playoffs
ELK POINT, S.D. -- For the second year in a row, Elk Point-Jefferson has advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 11B football playoffs. Last season, EP-J traveled for the semis to top-rated Winner, where the Huskies lost by a lopsided, 52-14, to the defending champions. The returning players, led...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's football faces Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire for trip to UNI-Dome
REMSEN, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's puts its perfect 10-0 record on the line against Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Thursday night in the quarter-finals of the 8-man Iowa high school football playoffs. The Hawks, the state's top-ranked team, host 9-1 GTRA in a 7 p.m. contest. St. Mary's advanced to the quarter-finals...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton bows out at Iowa volleyball semi-finals to top-seeded Dike-New Hartford
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Too much Petersen sisters, too much being out of system, too big of deficits. Dealt with the tall task of facing Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals on Wednesday night, Hinton could have folded when things got rough. Yet co-head coach Kate Ortegren was...
Sioux City Journal
Denied: Dike-New Hartford blunts Hinton on scoreboard 3-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Dike-New Hartford as it controlled Hinton's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 24, Hinton squared off with Lawton-Bronson in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux superintendent finalists announced
SOUTH SIOUX – South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the superintendent search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years. The four finalists are Jason...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association presenting 'Rock 4 Vets' concert
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) will present a ROCK 4 VETS event at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Nov. 12, featuring the talents of the Western Iowa Hall of Fame Band. The association will honor local veterans with music by some...
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10. Harvest Dinner. Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
SIOUX CITY — Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago. The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
This was certainly an inelegant way of going about a jewelry heist. Two male subjects, wearing masks and brandishing sledgehammers, made their way into a Sioux City jewelry store and took off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a broad-daylight raid on Oct 29. Sioux City Police say the...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City Council election is uncontested with 4 candidates seeking 4 seats
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four candidates are vying for four seats on the eight-member South Sioux City Council. The candidates running in the uncontested election on Nov. 8 are Daniel Bousquet and incumbents James Gunsolley, Jasper Kriens and John Sanders. Incumbent Bruce Davis is not seeking re-election. Sanders, a life-long...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is adding a new route and extending hours. Effective Nov. 14, the following changes will be implemented:. • A new route, Airport (#11), will be added. This route will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff and industrial areas south of the airport. • Fixed...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Cyclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
Comments / 0