Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets

CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one. "It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of...
CORALVILLE, IA
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP:

MOVILLE, Iowa – In their playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark. The two Northwest Iowa teams will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville. Woodbury...
MOVILLE, IA
NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship. Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic...
HARTINGTON, NE
Western Christian makes dramatic comeback to claim state championship over 2-time defending champ DNH

CORALVILLE – The match appeared over. The story was going to be bleak again for Western Christian. But the Wolfpack refused to die. In a state tournament rally not soon to be forgotten, second-ranked Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford Thursday in the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena.
CORALVILLE, IA
Denied: Dike-New Hartford blunts Hinton on scoreboard 3-0

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Dike-New Hartford as it controlled Hinton's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 24, Hinton squared off with Lawton-Bronson in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a...
NEW HARTFORD, IA
South Sioux superintendent finalists announced

SOUTH SIOUX – South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the superintendent search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years. The four finalists are Jason...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Church News

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10. Harvest Dinner. Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man

SIOUX CITY — Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago. The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland Strange

This was certainly an inelegant way of going about a jewelry heist. Two male subjects, wearing masks and brandishing sledgehammers, made their way into a Sioux City jewelry store and took off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry in a broad-daylight raid on Oct 29. Sioux City Police say the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is adding a new route and extending hours. Effective Nov. 14, the following changes will be implemented:. • A new route, Airport (#11), will be added. This route will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff and industrial areas south of the airport. • Fixed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland Cyclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
LAUREL, NE

