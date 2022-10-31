Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week for Oct. 23-29

Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Brinley Murphy, Bearden: Murphy scored four goals against Station Camp on Thursday and one goal against Houston on Saturday in the Class AAA State Championship.

Breana Mendoza, Bearden: Mendoza scored one goal against Collierville on Wednesday, had one goal and two assists against Station Camp on Thursday and scored one goal against Houston on Saturday in the Class AAA State Championship.

Anne Konieczny, Greeneville: Konieczny scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Dyersburg on Wednesday.

Kacey Holliday, Alcoa: Holliday placed first in the Region 2-A/AA finals Wednesday, finishing in 19:44

Maddie Archdale, Hardin Valley Academy: Archdale placed first in Region 2-AAA finals Wednesday, finishing in 19:08.

Hannah Kramer, Karns: Kramer placed second in Region 2-AAA finals Wednesday, finishing in 19:20.