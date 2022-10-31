ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James’ son Bronny rushed off court mid-game after gun scare

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A chaotic scene occurred Saturday night in Maryland after a gun scare interrupted a basketball game featuring Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James.

With the clock winding down in a game between James’ Sierra Canyon, of Los Angeles, and local team DeMatha Catholic, a fight broke out in the stands and someone yelled “gun,” leading to the game stopping and the players running off the court for their own safety.

The game was not resumed after the incident, but police told TMZ Sports that no weapon was found after a “thorough search” was conducted.

In an Instagram story, Bronny James lamented that “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.”

Both teams skipped scheduled games on Sunday at the same event.

Bronny James, a senior, is one of the top recruits in high school basketball, but has not yet decided where he will play or train next year, likely with an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

WBD’s Zaslav: Streaming Fits Youth-Skewing NBA Better Than Cable

The NBA boasts the youngest fan base among the highest-earning U.S. sports leagues, and while the league’s demographic profile is enviable, its cable-heavy distribution scheme makes it particularly vulnerable to the ravages of cord-cutting. With a new media-rights auction on the horizon, the NBA and its legacy partners will look to make a sharp pivot to the streaming platforms most favored by hoops fans. Speaking to investors during Warner Bros. Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call, WBD president and CEO David Zaslav suggested that while the NBA continues to serve as a ratings powerhouse for the linear cable channel TNT, an expanded streaming...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy