Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history.

The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago.

McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County Commission. His successor will serve the remainder of his term, with a swearing-in ceremony set for Nov. 15 ahead of that evening’s commission meeting.

The candidates in the running to represent Fort Lauderdale’s historically Black northwestern neighborhoods are Pamela Beasley-Pittman, 57, president of the Dorsey Riverbend Homeowners Association and associate minister of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church; Yvette DuBose, 45, a small business owner; Donna Guthrie, 66, president of the Melrose Park Civic Association; and Nadine Hankerson, 63, an economist with a Ph.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

With Commissioners Heather Moraitis and Ben Sorensen also making an exit in the middle of their terms, new commissioners will be elected on Nov. 8 to represent Districts 1 and 4.

The election comes at a key time, with Fort Lauderdale facing several challenges that include an affordable housing crisis, flooding woes and ongoing problems with breaking water and sewer pipes.

The new District 3 commissioner will also have a say in the building of a new City Hall and new water treatment plant ; whether developers should be allowed to build towers as tall as 500 feet beyond downtown; and whether to move forward with a tunnel to the beach.

On Dec. 1, the annual salary paid to each Fort Lauderdale commissioner will jump from $73,400 to $82,100, with another $9,000 a year for expenses.

So far, DuBose has raised more than $60,000 as of Oct. 7 followed by Beasley-Pittman with $56,000, Guthrie with $22,000 and Hankerson with $4,150.

Pamela Beasley-Pittman

Beasley-Pittman spent 32 years as a civilian staffer with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. She began her career as a 911 dispatcher, retiring in 2017 as an extraditions specialist.

A mother of three and Fort Lauderdale native, Beasley-Pittman married her childhood sweetheart, who first proposed in the sixth grade.

A self-described problem solver, she has been endorsed by both the police and fire union.

Beasley-Pittman says she has what it takes to help forge change for a section of the city that has been historically overlooked.

“I have worked hands-on in our district for the past five years,” she said. “I have developed working relationships with many departments of our city government. Because of this working relationship, I am ready to work.”

She’d like to see Fort Lauderdale work to repair strained relations between the police and minority community by holding workshops to foster conversations. She, too, has done some work with that goal in mind, coordinating front porch roll calls and other community events to help build stronger relationships between police and minority neighborhoods.

The lack of affordable housing in the fast-growing city also ranks as one of her top concerns.

She’d like to see the city identify and work with nonprofits that are recognized for building quality housing that is so desperately needed in District 3.

Beasley-Pittman has been following the long-running debate over whether to build a bridge over the New River for commuter rail or a tunnel underneath the river.

Mayor Dean Trantalis has argued that a massive, ugly bridge will separate neighborhoods between east and west and ruin the look of downtown.

Beasley-Pittman agrees.

“I favor a tunnel,” she said. “We cannot allow history to repeat itself. Part of our city’s history included separation and division, wherein the railways and railroad tracks were the barrier that divided, separated and limited access to the citizens from the east and west sections of the city.”

Beasley-Pittman attended Bauder College, Broward College and Midwest Theological University.

She is also founder and CEO of the Unified Central Broward Neighborhoods Alliance.

Yvette DuBose

A mother of five who majored in English at Florida State University, DuBose is no stranger to politics.

Her husband, Bobby, served as Fort Lauderdale’s District 3 commissioner from 2009 to 2014.

A former state representative, he also has made a run for Congress. In August, he lost a race for County Commission to McKinzie.

A business consultant, DuBose also serves as executive director of the Heart Gallery of Broward, a nonprofit that advocates for the adoption of Broward County’s foster children.

DuBose says she has what it takes to lead District 3 into the future.

“I believe I have the most diverse experience as a small-business owner, nonprofit executive, and community advocate,” she said. “I have worked closely with government, private and public organizations with the goal of making our community stronger. I am an advocate at heart with a proven track record in our community and have been successful as a small-business owner and understand its needs.”

Fort Lauderdale’s northwest neighborhoods are in dire need of grocery stores and other shops that can serve a community that’s been left behind, she says.

“Services to the community have been neglected,” she said. “We’re playing catch up. I’d like to see more businesses on Sistrunk. Small businesses, not large corporations, because they’re going to hire locally.”

Affordable housing is another top need in District 3, especially with the threat of gentrification, DuBose says.

“We need affordable housing,” she said. “We have a low inventory. The city has perhaps not made the pot sweet enough with tax incentives for Black developers to come. How do we solve this very fixable problem? Are they making sure enough units are available for affordable housing?”

Much talk has been made of the plan to hire Elon Musk’s Boring Co. to build a Tesla tunnel from downtown to the beach.

So far, DuBose is not sold on the plan .

“There is a huge concern for the environmental impact, the impact to the neighborhood, the impact to home values,” she said. “The experts I’ve talked to have grave concerns about this project. If the voters choose me, I’ll address it after having all the information. From the outside looking in, it has a big question mark.”

Donna Guthrie

Guthrie has run for the District 3 commission seat twice. This is her third run.

A widow and Jamaica-born mother of five, Guthrie has lived in Fort Lauderdale for more than 25 years.

Guthrie has served on various city boards, including Fort Lauderdale’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Sustainability Advisory Board.

In 2014, she received the Unsung Shero Award from the Broward County Commission, an honor reserved for women making outstanding contributions to the community who have not been previously recognized.

If she is elected, Guthrie says she will do all she can to ensure District 3 is no longer treated as a stepchild.

“We’re marginalized,” she said. “We have to have a city where we are equal, where resources are equally divided.”

Guthrie notes she has spent 15 years as a leader of the Melrose Park Civic Association and has made a name for herself as someone who gets things done.

“When we got flooded my phone rang all night,” she said. “I’ve advocated for this community. I am running for office to offer a brighter future for District 3 residents. District 3 needs job training, economic opportunities and real economic development. Citizens of District 3 need to be uplifted economically in order to achieve housing stabilization, attract new businesses to the area and also to maintain the historical nature and fabric of the existing community.”

Guthrie says she’d like to see Fort Lauderdale continue to upgrade its aging underground pipes amid the threat of sea level rise.

“There are many water and sewer line breaks and flooding is becoming more widespread throughout the entire city,” she said. “The city needs a voice who will not be afraid to speak out that a bond referendum may be needed to replace the aging sewer system.”

She also wants to see more done to tackle the city’s worsening gridlock.

“There appears to be little effort focused on transit and transportation needs for all residents of the district,” she said. “With additional development, there is always more traffic. If the city permits overdevelopment and focuses little on transportation matters, the city cannot become the world-class city that it hopes to be.”

Nadine Hankerson

A Fort Lauderdale native, Hankerson made her first run for Fort Lauderdale’s District 3 commission seat in 2009, losing to Bobby DuBose. This is her second run.

“I’m prepared and I’m seasoned to do the job,” she said. “District 3 needs leadership that’s not apologetic and boot shuffling when needing to stand up against discrimination, a lack of access to resources, stealing legacy and the politics of containment.”

A former member of Fort Lauderdale’s budget advisory board, Hankerson earned a Ph.D. in conflict analysis and resolution from Nova Southeastern University.

Hankerson says she has traveled the world, spending a decade working in economic development in West Africa.

The economic wealth of Fort Lauderdale has yet to make its way to District 3, Hankerson said.

If elected, she says she intends to rectify that.

Hankerson is fiercely opposed to Fort Lauderdale spending one dime on a tunnel to the beach.

“That tells me Black folks aren’t on your mind,” she said. “That’s what it says to me. I’m not for anything that will destroy the land. You still have to drive your car to get to that tunnel. That is luxury as far as I’m concerned. I’m trying to meet the basic needs of the people of the community.”

Hankerson doesn’t like the bickering she’s seen on the commission, blaming it on what she calls “toxic masculinity.”

“For the first time there will be a woman of African-American descent [on the dais],” she said. “I believe in respect. I give it, and I expect it in return.”

Hankerson says the city and its police need to start having “real conversations” about racism directed at the minority community.

Hankerson defended the recent Summer Jamz concert that blew its budget and cost taxpayers $500,000, saying she’s glad some of the city’s money was spent in District 3.

It’s high time city leaders turn their focus to the long-overlooked neighborhoods of District 3, she says.

“Our land has been stripped from us,” she said. “Gentrification is right in our faces. I have been in this city all my life. Whether I win, lose or draw, this is my community. And I will speak out for it.”

Over the years, Fort Lauderdale voters have elected four Black men to serve on the City Commission: Robert McKinzie, Bobby DuBose, Carlton Moore and Andrew DeGraffenreidt.

DeGraffenreidt was Fort Lauderdale’s first Black commissioner, elected in 1973. Next came Moore, elected in 1988, then DuBose in 2009. McKinzie was appointed to the commission in November 2014, then won election the following February.

One Black woman did serve briefly on the commission but she was appointed, not elected. Magdalene Lewis, a retired educator, was appointed to the commission in November 2008. She ran for the seat but lost to DuBose in February 2009.

