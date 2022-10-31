Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Jazz Receiving Calls 'Every Day' on Two Hot Players
Are the Utah Jazz still selling?
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
BREAKING: Ime Udoka Emerging As Frontrunner For Nets Head Coaching Job
With Steve Nash out as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nets are now turning their attention towards coaching candidates that can help aid what the organization believes is a championship-caliber roster led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. ...
Sources: Nets on the Verge of Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash
Brooklyn officially parted ways with Nash, and, according to sources, is finalizing an agreement with the suspended Celtics coach to take over.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz
There was no love lost. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul. ...
lastwordonsports.com
Have Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Figured it Out?
The Lakers earned their first win of the season on Monday, beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 and avenging their loss in the Mile High City last week. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. But one of the key storylines from the victory was Russell Westbrook, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.
Aces’ Becky Hammon to Join ESPN As NBA Studio Analyst
The longtime NBA assistant and current head coach of the WNBA champions joins ESPN for the 2022-23 season.
Another offensive starter is out with a season-ending injury as 4-5 Cougars prepare to face 6-2 Boise State
BYU football: Free-falling Cougars suffer another season-ending injury, as leading receiver Kody Epps ruled out until 2023
Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways; Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn Named Acting Coach
The Brooklyn Nets need a new coach after letting go of Steve Nash. And it could be a familiar face for the Orlando Magic.
Here’s where Utah placed in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022
Utah football checked in at No. 14 in the opening College Football Playoff rankings.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook’s new bench role underscores his need for “rhythm”
The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook experience has been topsy turvy (to say the least!) and the latest turn it’s taken is Westbrook moving to the bench to initially lead the second unit and then, as the game progresses, share minutes with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Here’s how high Utah climbed and how far BYU fell in the latest college football power rankings
Utah beat Washington State on the road, while BYU fell at home to East Carolina.
Louisville men's basketball avoids postseason ban in punishment for NCAA recruiting violations
Louisville received its long-awaited punishment for rules violations during the tenures of men's basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack.
Comments / 0