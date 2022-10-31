Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
MLive.com
How suspensions will affect Michigan State on the field vs. Illinois
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.
MLive.com
What Illinois coaches said about facing Michigan State
In Mel Tucker’s second year leading Michigan State, the Spartans set a program record for the biggest single-season turnaround while winning 11 games in 2021. This year, Illinois is the surprise team in the Big Ten in coach Bret Bielema’s second season. The Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) have won six straight games – they have already notched their most wins in a season since 2011 – and are in first place in the Big Ten West Division.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Illinois prediction, spread and odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State has looked like a dead team walking in recent weeks, culminating in a blowout loss to Michigan last Saturday. The same...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst praises Illinois defense, says unit has 'absolutely no chill'
The biggest surprise of the college football season may be the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The Illini leads the B1G West and are on the verge of wrapping up their half of the conference. The reason why Illinois has been so good this season is their defense. The Illinois defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G road trip vs. Illinois
Michigan State unveiled the uniform combo for the team’s B1G road trip vs. Illinois. The team will be rocking the white jersey, green pants, and green helmet combo for the 1st time in 2022. The official Michigan State Football Twitter account tweeted out the uniforms with the caption “November is here” with a snowflake emoji.
Illinois ranked 16th in first College Football Playoff Poll
WCIA — In the first poll released by the College Football Playoff Committee Illinois comes in ranked 16th, it’s first ever ranking in the CFP. The last time Illinois was up in the rankings, the NCAA still used the computerized BCS system to seed teams ahead of the postseason. It is another milestone checked off […]
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois ranked by College Football Playoff selection committee for first time in program history
The Illinois Fighting Illini made program history on Tuesday night. For the 1st time, the Illini have been ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee. The committee placed the Illini at No. 16. The College Football Playoff had its inaugural season in 2014, and the Illini had not been...
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Central Illinois Proud
Powerball hits near record $1.5B, BloNo hopes to win big
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No winner was announced in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawings and the jackpot has reached a near record amount. The Powerball Jackpot is now $1.5 billion, which is already the second-highest total in the history of the game. To win a jackpot, a player must match all regular numbered balls plus the red Powerball.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
starvedrock.media
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
WCIA
Winter Farmers Market back at Lincoln Square Mall
The Land Connection shares products from one of their long-time winter market vendors to showcase. Plus, we’re talking about the makers and artisans that the market has in addition to the traditional farmers market vendors. Here’s more from Blake:. I run the Champaign Farmers Market and the CU...
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
