EAST LANSING – Michigan State is coming of a 29-7 loss at Michigan last week for its fifth defeat in the last six games. There are problems in all three phases of the game but the Spartans believe they are making improvements on defense. They got enough stops to pull out a double-overtime win against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 and forced the Wolverines to kick five field goals to go with two touchdowns – one of which came after a botched punt gave Michigan the ball inside the 10-yard line.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO