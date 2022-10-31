Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
'Julie & Julia' Food Writer Julie Powell Dead at 49
The writer helped pioneer food blogging as we know it today with her unfiltered missives from a real-life kitchen. Julie Powell, the food blogger who set out to make every recipe in Julia Child's legendary cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," has died at age 49. In an interview...
Jennifer Lawrence Drops Out of Elizabeth Holmes Project After Seeing Amanda Seyfried's The Dropout
Lawrence had signed to star as the disgraced Theranos founder for the upcoming Adam McKay-directed film, "Bad Blood." Hollywood has never been shy about dipping into the same well over and over again, and in the case of true crime stories, sometimes double-dipping at the same time. That was the...
Khloe Wasn't Having It When Tristan Thompson Tried Paying for True's Birthday Party
"I don't need anyone's help." Khloe Kardashian threw an over-the-top birthday bash for daughter True Thompson earlier this year -- and she didn't want any assistance from Tristan Thompson when it came time to foot the bill. On Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," the family gathered to celebrate True...
Kelly Ripa Says 'I Do' to Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hairdo For Halloween
"This is every girl that I went to high school with's prom look – including myself!" Kelly Ripa is tapping into her New Jersey roots with this Halloween transformation. The 52-year-old daytime television veteran joined "Say Yes to the Dress" host Randy Fenoli to turn into "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice on her wedding day.
Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Podcast Comments In New Rolling Stone Interview
She says she initially "felt bad" about herself for two days, before coming to a positive realization. Selena Gomez revealed how she felt after Hailey Bieber went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the harsh treatment she received from Gomez's fans over her relationship with Justin Bieber.
The Voice 5th Judge: One Coach Rejects Best Singer, Gambling Others Would Steal Them
It's still a slap in the face to that singer that you don't want to work with them, and you're willing to risk their future on the show with a figurative roll of the dice. For the Three-Way Knockout Round on “The Voice,” there is no Coach’s Save, but there is a Steal. So one Coach took a huge gamble this week!
Was Kourtney Copying Kylie's Bride of Frankenstein Costume? Poosh Founder Explains
Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to let fans know what really happened. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner clearly think alike. This past Halloween the two sisters both wore Bride of Frankenstein costumes to celebrate the spooky holiday -- but it was not coordinated!. Though Kourtney and Kylie had different...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott
See how Ryan Reynolds trolled Cannon after the news. After hearing the news, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to lovingly troll Cannon. Retweeting a headline about the announcement, he added, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." The comment is seemingly a reference to Reynolds' Aviation Gin, after Cannon joined the...
Sienna Miller Says Producer Told Her to 'F--- Off' When She Asked for Equal Pay with Male Co-Star
Miller said she was being "offered less than half" what her male co-star was making: "It's about fairness and respect." Sienna Miller tried to push for equal pay on a recent project, but got pushed back hard by an "extremely powerful" producer. The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star didn't name...
Julie Bowen Was Once 'In Love with a Woman,' But Says She's 'Always Been Straight'
"What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people or care about. That's your business." Julie Bowen opened up about her sexuality in a way that defied modern definitions, but very intentionally so. The "Modern Family" star was speaking with "Bachelor" alum Becca...
Dead to Me Final Season Trailer Finds Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Back In Hot Water
"We've been through a lot already and we survived because we had each other." As dead bodies pile up and authorities close in, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are back for what Netflix is calling "one last wild ride" for the third and final season of "Dead to Me."
Disenchanted Trailer Teases Wicked Turn for Amy Adams' Gisele
"You know there's only room for one villain in this town." Walt Disney Studios just dropped a new trailer for "Disenchanted," the sequel to 2007's hugely-successful "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams. This time around, Adams' Gisele has grown "disillusioned" with life in New York City, so her family -- which includes...
Kristen Bell Reveals Husband Dax Shepard Made a Haunted Hayride For Neighborhood Kids
Bell -- who shares daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Shepard -- called her husband the "MVP" for spending "weeks" making "his spooky Halloween Hayride" for the children in their neighborhood. It's safe to say Dax Shepard pulled out all the stops for his family and their neighborhood this...
