Rocky Mount, NC

Golden LEAF Food Distribution Assistance Program to open pre-application Nov. 1

By Press Release
 4 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT — On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Golden LEAF Foundation will open the Pre-Application portal for the Food Distribution Assistance Program.

The pre-application is a required first step for all organizations interested in seeking funding in the Food Distribution Assistance Program. Please visit our website to download the guidelines and begin to gather the required elements for the pre-application.

The pre-application is the first stage in the Food Distribution Assistance Program application process. Organizations must complete the pre-application to be eligible to move to the next stage. The pre-application is due Nov. 15, 2022 at noon.

The N.C. General Assembly appropriated $10 million to Golden LEAF for the Food Distribution Assistance Program. This program is funded by federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Funds for the Food Distribution Assistance Program may be used for the following:

  • Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in (i) becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or (ii) enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.
  • Grants to nonprofit organizations to assist those organizations in (i) establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or (ii) enhancing or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.
  • The Golden LEAF Foundation expects that applications will exceed funds available for this program. Awarded funds will be used to address a clearly defined gap in existing food assistance networks.

Only charitable nonprofit organizations based in North Carolina are eligible to apply for this grant program.

For more information, visit https://www.goldenleaf.org/food-distribution/.

