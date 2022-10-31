Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
How Google Search is helping ‘greenwash’ oil companies
Oil companies have spent millions to show up in top search results for sustainability. Deposit PhotosOil behemoths spent $24 million in two years on top search ads playing down their culpability for our climate crisis, according to new study.
Comments / 0