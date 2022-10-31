Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Updates with closing U.S. prices) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine, a reversal of its weekend decision to pull out of the deal in a move that had sent wheat futures surging higher.
UPDATE 1-Russian 'blackmail' over grain export deal failed - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without Kremlin involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that Moscow's...
UPDATE 4-Russia returns to Black Sea grain deal in sudden U-turn
(Edits, adds more reaction) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would renew its participation in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, just four days after suspending its role in the deal. Moscow had pulled out at the weekend, saying it could not...
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine grain export deal back on as Russia resumes participation
(Adds note passed to Erdogan, insurer resumes cover, Kyiv comment) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russia says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. Announced guarantees go no further than original deal. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday...
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
(Adds detail on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant outage) Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia attacks were reported across large areas of Ukraine...
Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv
Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address. "Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
WRAPUP 13-Kyiv wary as Russian official signals new retreat in southern Ukraine
(Adds EU foreign policy chief Borrell, U.S. Defense Secretary) Photos show Kherson administration building without Russian flag. Ukraine warns of possible Russian trap to lure troops to advance. *. Kherson port was only major city captured intact since invasion. By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) -...
Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports. Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia...
UPDATE 3-China customs updates list of approved Brazilian corn exporters
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a source with knowledge of the process said meant exports of Brazilian corn to China could begin. The new list included 136 corn export facilities, a document on the website of...
