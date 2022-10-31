Read full article on original website
Singapore will be a crypto hub but not for speculative trading, MAS says
Singapore's MAS says the city-state's goal is to become a global blockchain and crypto hub. However, the central bank is against the idea of making the country a hub for speculative crypto trading. Rival Hong Kong has this week revealed plans to develop a framework for crypto retail trading. Singapore...
Lloyds share price is recoiling: Is it a good investment?
The Bank of England continued hiking interest rates on Thursday. Higher rates will benefit Lloyds and other UK banks. Lloyds published relatively weak results last week. Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price pulled back on Thursday as investors reflected on the latest Bank of England (BoE) rate decision. The shares dropped to a low of 41.48p, where it has been in the past few days.
US dollar index (DXY) forecast ahead of the Fed rate hike
The US dollar index has recovered modestly in the past few days. Focus shifts to the upcoming Fed interest rate decision. Analysts expect that the Fed will hike by 75 basis points. The US dollar index (DXY) has crawled back in the past few days as investors focus on the...
3 currency pairs to keep an eye on during today’s Fed decision
Fed is about to hike rates again and traders look for clues regarding the terminal rate. EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, and AUD/USD are the currency pairs to keep an eye on. The Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) will announce its monetary policy decision in less than two hours, and the world’s financial markets are on high alert.
Two stocks that are ‘immune’ to what the Fed does
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says "pausing" is not an option just yet. Andersen makes a bull case for Caesars and Shockwave Medical. He's convinced both of these stocks are insulated from the Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it somewhat clear this week that “pausing” was not an option just...
What is Robinhood’s price outlook after the quarter results?
Robinhood stock rose nearly 6% after reporting a lower loss in the third quarter. The stock has maintained an uptrend for the last 4-months. HOOD could continue to find higher levels but macro issues are a concern. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported third-quarter earnings on November 2 amid mixed expectations....
Dovish FOMC statement not enough to reverse the dollar’s strength
Despite a dovish FOMC statement, the dollar rallied as Powell downplayed the hopes for a pivot. US stocks dived as the Fed's policy becomes even more restrictive. The tightening cycle to continue as the Fed does not think it is over-tightening. As expected, the Federal Reserve of the United States...
BT Group share price crashed after earnings: buy the dip?
BT Group (LON: BT.A) share price slipped sharply on Thursday after the company’s earnings. It crashed to a low of 117p, which was the lowest level since March 1. Shares of the former monopoly have plunged by more than 30% this year alone. BT Group earnings. BT Group is...
S&P 500 pares back gains as Fed rules out possibility of ‘pausing’
U.S. Fed lifts rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. Chair Jay Powell says it's premature to be thinking about 'pausing'. He expects the terminal rate to be higher than previously expected. The U.S. Federal Reserve just announced its fourth consecutive 75 basis points increase in interest...
Here’s what midterm elections mean for the U.S. stocks
U.S. midterm elections are scheduled for the coming Tuesday, November 8th. Momentum Advisors' Boomer explains what that means for the stock market. He's also convinced that the U.S. Fed is now turning at least a bit dovish. It’s likely that midterm elections will serve as a significant catalyst for the...
DappRadar’s October Report: crypto market continues to grow despite record hacks
DappRadar predicts the Bull Run will continue. Number of Unique Active Wallets for dApps have increased by 6.84%. $1.09 billion worth of crypto assets were stolen through security hacks in October. DappRadar’s latest report has revealed that the crypto market has continued to grow despite the rampant crypto hacks. The...
USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data
The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.
USD strength saving foreign stock investors
This has shielded foreign investors from losses, with USD strength masking S&P 500 decline. Red numbers. Red numbers, everywhere you look. That is the story of 2022. Unless, of course, you are talking about the US dollar. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz...
HSBC share price outlook as Ping An pressure mounts
HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price popped to the highest level since October 21. It was trading at 475p, which was about 9.50% above the lowest level since October 26. Still, the shares remain about 13% below the highest level this year. HSBC and Ping An battle rages on. HSBC is...
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
