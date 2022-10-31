Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Security footage, social media lead to arrest of 20-year-old man for suspected robbery
Authorities with the Irvine Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who was captured on security video stealing an expensive necklace from Kay Jewlers in the Irvine Spectrum Center. Fredemclave Ishan Benjaminanderson, 20, of Menifee, was arrested in connection to the robbery Tuesday afternoon at his residence, police said...
3 Apple Valley teens arrested after alleged armed robbery of Jordans; suspects linked to other crimes
Three Apple Valley teens were arrested after allegedly stealing Nike Jordan shoes from people who were trying to sell the items online, officials said Tuesday. The incident unfolded around 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Zuni Road in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A 13-year-old boy and a […]
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
Fontana Herald News
Investigators seek public's help in solving shooting death of Rancho Cucamonga teen at Bloomington party
Investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a teenager at a party in Bloomington in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:03 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the 10600...
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
newsantaana.com
The Westminster police are searching for a home burglary suspect
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills
The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges.
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in a bar
A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him. Officers found a loaded firearm...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
foxla.com
Apple Valley dad, girlfriend charged in death of his 4-year-old daughter
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley father and his girlfriend on Wednesday were charged in connection with the death of the man's 4-year-old daughter, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 24-year-sold Isiah Rumph and 22-year-old Charity Staffieri are charged with murder, assault on a...
Police seek man, 19, in fatal Covina shootings
Authorities today sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
County Investigators Warning of Local Uptick in Stolen Public Benefits
A warning to those who depend on the state welfare system. County investigators say there has been a startling increase of thieves draining Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts, leaving people who depend on programs like CalFresh and CalWORKs without any means to buy food or meet their basic needs. “This...
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 5