Upland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster police are searching for a home burglary suspect

On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills

The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people in a bar

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him. Officers found a loaded firearm...
UPLAND, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Apple Valley dad, girlfriend charged in death of his 4-year-old daughter

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley father and his girlfriend on Wednesday were charged in connection with the death of the man's 4-year-old daughter, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 24-year-sold Isiah Rumph and 22-year-old Charity Staffieri are charged with murder, assault on a...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

County Investigators Warning of Local Uptick in Stolen Public Benefits

A warning to those who depend on the state welfare system. County investigators say there has been a startling increase of thieves draining Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts, leaving people who depend on programs like CalFresh and CalWORKs without any means to buy food or meet their basic needs. “This...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

