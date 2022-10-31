ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP)- The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be charged Monday with threatening the spouse of a federal official, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

The imminent federal charge against David DePape, 42, comes days after police say he broke into the Pelosi's home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.

Federal prosecutors will charge DePape with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The announcement of the imminent federal charge comes as San Francisco's district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges Tuesday.

San Francisco's district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, also rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home and confronted Paul Pelosi.

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

By Casey Tolan, Curt Devine, Daniel A. Medina and Majlie de Puy Kamp, CNN The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he The post Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories appeared first on KION546.
Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has announced that Salinas-native Lisa J. Cisneros will be appointed as a  Magistrate Judge in San Francisco. The 43-year-old Salinas High School graduate will move on from her role as Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section. Ms. Cisneros graduated from The post Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court appeared first on KION546.
