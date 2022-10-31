ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A scuba diver in distress was rescued by a group of women dressed as mermaids in Catalina Island off the coast of California.

Javier Claramunt was diving with his father and a friend, Pablo Avila, when Mr Avila lost consciousness, reportedly suffering an air embolism.

Women training in an advanced PADI mermaid rescue course nearby came to the rescue after they spotted he was in trouble.

The group removed Mr Avila’s gear and gave him mouth to mouth before taking him to paramedics.

After several hours of treatment, he regained consciousness.

