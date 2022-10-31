ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).

In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.

A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.

“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.

“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”

Comments / 129

EB Chavez
3d ago

Rest in peace. He is right. Do the thing that you love and live your life because we never know when it will be our last day. Prayers for him and his family.

Reply(2)
95
Debra Mcdonald
2d ago

rest in peace. listening to him brought back memories of my son jason he died in 2010 from hodgkin's lymphoma. to see the pain in his eyes.cancer sucks. people who go through cancer are warriors. God bless you. you are free from pain and are suffering 💔 😢 no more.

Reply(10)
84
Cristal A La Torre
3d ago

Rest in Peace. this is sad. my condolences to his family and friends. He a great person. God bless his family and may they have peace

Reply
34
