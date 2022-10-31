Read full article on original website
Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings
Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Industrial Equipment Financing
In today’s business world, industrial equipment financing is more important than ever. With the right financing in place, companies can purchase the latest and greatest equipment to stay ahead of the competition. But with so many options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together this ultimate guide to industrial equipment financing. In it, we’ll cover everything you need to know about this type of financing, from how it works to where you can find it. So whether you’re looking to finance a new piece of equipment for your business or just want to learn more about this type of financing, this guide is for you.
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/. Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar. The...
CoinTelegraph
‘DeFi will replace institutions entirely,’ says BitGo CEO Mike Belshe
The global decentralized finance market size was valued at $11.78 billion in 2021. This number is expected to increase as DeFi advances, yet it is still in its infancy. Therefore, a number of banks and traditional financial institutions are still unaware of its potential. While this may be, industry experts...
crowdfundinsider.com
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
technode.global
United Kingdom's Wise gets licence from MAS for investment product launch
Wise, the United Kingdom-based payment firm, announced Wednesday that it has received a capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which will enable the firm to bring its new investment product, Assets, to Singapore in the coming quarters. “We’re excited to have secured the licence as...
ffnews.com
Zest AI Secures Over $50 Million from Fintech Investors, Strategic Partners, and Customers in Funding Round
Zest AI, the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced today that the company has raised over $50 million in a new growth funding round. The round was co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new investor CMFG Ventures, with participation from CU Direct, Curql, Suncoast Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union, and NorthGate Capital.
Digiday
Report: The state of affiliate and partner marketing
The traditional marketing funnel consists of awareness, interest, decision and action, but that model isn’t always an accurate representation of how many consumers shop. Instead, these steps often represent the pre-purchase stage of the purchase journey, where action leads to the purchase phase and then to post-purchase. The question...
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
Real-Time Payments Will Spark Lending’s Digital Transformation
Yogi Berra supposedly once said: “Predictions are hard — especially about the future.”. In an interview with PYMNTS, PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan acknowledged the challenge of knowing what’s ahead. But some trends can provide a roadmap to what’s next for financial institutions (FIs), and for credit unions in particular.
microcapdaily.com
Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) Major Reversal Northbound as Crypto Operator Deploys the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) Product to its Beta Customers
Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) is on the move northbound after the Company announced it would start deploying the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product to its beta customers this quarter. Onsite Remote Assist (OSRA) allows field or remote technicians the ability to make onsite video calls to bring in experts via remote assistance. This technology will allow maintenance specialists, plumbers, and field workers to perform hands-free work using smart data glasses allowing access to local and distributed knowledge objects, automated expert mapping, and company-specific configuration. The OSRA can also allow field technicians to create live quality and inspection reports, video tutorials, and proof of work.
The Bite-Sized Approach to Real Estate Investing
Fractionalization Could Be Poised To Revolutionize And Democratize Real Estate As An Investment Vehicle. Investment-grade real estate—buildings, houses, or even vacant land—are commonly used by professional asset managers to diversify the investment portfolios of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. Moreover, companies like Airbnb ABNB and HomeAway have proved to be excellent platforms for real estate investors who have enough money to purchase properties upfront and time to rent them to guests.
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC U.S. Private Banking taps Addepar to improve performance reporting
HSBC U.S. Private Banking has chosen technology platform Addepar to upgrade its client performance reporting activities. The tech vendor will offer various solutions, including end-to-end portfolio views and improved analytics, to the wealth and personal banking unit of HSBC. The solutions will enhance the client experience as well as advance...
forkast.news
In a Q&A, Singapore lender DBS explains its DeFi experiments, plans
In a Q&A, Han Kwee Juan, group head of strategy and planning at DBS, told Forkast what improvements are needed in automated market making and the benefits of blockchain and smart contracts for a financial infrastructure. The Q&A has been edited for language and brevity. Pradipta Mukherjee: What are DBS’s...
fintechfutures.com
Blockchain.com partners Visa and Marqeta to launch crypto debit card
Crypto platform Blockchain.com has partnered with card issuer Marqeta and payments giant Visa to launch a cryptocurrency debit card. The Blockchain.com Visa card will allow users to spend cash or crypto within their Blockchain.com wallet without fees and earn 1% back in crypto anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Blockchain.com...
fintechfutures.com
Canada’s TouchBistro bags $110m in growth funding
TouchBistro, a Canadian software firm offering a tablet-based point of sale (POS) system and payments solution for restaurants, has bagged CAD 150 million ($110 million) in growth funding from Francisco Partners. Founded in 2011 with its HQ in Toronto, TouchBistro’s platform allows restaurants to manage reservations, online ordering, payment processing,...
CNBC
This startup just raised $40 million to take on Zoom with virtual office spaces
Former Yext CEO Howard Lerman has spent over a year creating Roam, a virtual office interface that allows employees to communicate less formally and more efficiently. Roam functions like an office building in the cloud, and a beta version of the platform launched Wednesday morning. Roam functions like an office...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
kalkinemedia.com
MEDIA-Online banking startup Chime slashes 12% of staff - The Information
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
aiexpress.io
Flowers Software Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
Flowers Software, a Munich, Germany-based supplier of an organizational administration system, raised $3.2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by La Famiglia VC with participation from LEA Companions, Collective Ventures, Ignaz Forstmeier, Carsten Thoma, SevDesk Founders Fabian Silberer & Marco Reinbold, and Gonzalo Manrique. The corporate intends to make...
