ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Live updates: Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking what prosecutors say is Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme

The criminal tax-fraud case against the Trump Organization was suddenly delayed. One of the prosecution's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 during a break in giving his testimony. Donald Trump's business empire is accused of defrauding tax authorities by paying executives off the books. Nov 2, 2022, 12:38 AM. Trump Org...
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy