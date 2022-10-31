Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Valleys, and the western Kenai, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge —with snow covered, snow packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the Municipality...
alaskapublic.org
Snow storm closes Anchorage schools, slows morning traffic
An overnight snow storm closed Anchorage schools on Thursday and slowed morning traffic. Anchorage School District officials announced the school closure shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday citing the weather’s impacts on its strained bus system. The district also canceled all after-school activities. The National Weather Service warned of slippery...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dubbed ‘hero’ after helping alert neighbors of life-threatening fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that burned a Northeast Anchorage apartment complex Sunday afternoon left multiple people displaced, with hundreds of thousands of dollars of personal property lost, according to prosecutors involved with the case against the man accused of lighting the blaze. In the days since the inferno,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Highway reopens following closure due to accident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed near mile 108 due to a car accident with injuries for several hours on Thursday. Anchorage police wrote in an online dispatch that the Seward Highway was closed in both directions. Details regarding the accident, including injuries, are not yet available.
viatravelers.com
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights in Alaska
Is watching the northern lights in Alaska part of your next vacation to-do list? If yes, what are the best sites to see this northern phenomenon? Read on to find out. Alaska is home to the beautiful wilderness that comes alive no matter the season. However, there are even more interesting natural phenomena that make this a fantastic place to visit. At the top of the list is the beautiful Alaska northern lights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election worker shortage in 3 western Alaska communities solved
Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes have built Elevated Oats from the ground up, baking a number of different flavors of the gourmet granola that can now be found at over 100 locations across the state. The Anchorage School District declares a snow day on Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools cancel classes due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District canceled classes Thursday morning due to significant snowfall in the Anchorage Bowl, as well as all after-school activities. Alaska Pacific University officials also announced that their campus will be closed Thursday, and that all students should check the school’s Blackboard site for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Black soldiers who helped build Alaska-Canada Highway celebrated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Black soldiers who were an integral part of building the Alaska Highway were celebrated last week on the 80th anniversary of the ALCAN’s completion. Photojournalist Luke Patrick captured the words of those soldiers in this week’s “Telling Alaska’s Story.”
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report November 03, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part Two of our visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the Bycatch Reduction vs. Optimum Yield Edition.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage who's cat was burned finally gets justice
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Dunleavy, Gara, Pierce and Walker run for Alaska Governor
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Incumbent Mike Dunleavy, Les Gara, Charlie Pierce and Bill Walker are facing off for the position of Governor of the State of Alaska in the November 8 General Election. Gara said he is running because everyone deserves the right to the educational tools they need to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bicyclist has been killed in a collision near Tudor Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Anchorage police. According to a community alert, an adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound onramp of the Seward Highway at the Tudor Road intersection was struck by a person driving a Subaru Legacy traveling in the same direction.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teenage girl says she was abducted, assaulted near Wasilla; troopers investigating
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenage girl told Alaska State Troopers she was abducted and assaulted near Wasilla on Wednesday, which has led to an investigation. According to an online dispatch, the girl was located and returned home at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girl told troopers that she had been abducted by an unknown male near Pamela Drive and Windflower Drive off of Wasilla-Fishhook Road around 3 p.m.
