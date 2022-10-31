Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
5 Charged In Suspected Gang-Related Shooting Outside Westbury Nightclub
Five men have been arrested months after a suspected gang-related shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub sent one person to the hospital. Nassau County Police were initially called at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, with reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Park West Nightclub in Westbury, located on Merrick Avenue.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Man gunned down while smoking cigarette in his LI backyard: police
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday while smoking a cigarette outside his Suffolk County home near an elementary school.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
Man Found With Crystal Meth During Narcotics Investigation In Merrick, Police Say
An alleged drug dealer is facing charges after police said he was busted with illegal drugs during a narcotics investigation on Long Island. Aristos Reglas, age 44, of East Elmhurst, Queens, was arrested on drug charges by Nassau County Police Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Merrick. Detectives with the department’s Narcotics/Vice...
Gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark police officers arrested as manhunt ends
A 30-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding two Newark police officers serving an arrest warrant at an city apartment building Tuesday has been arrested, ending a massive manhunt that spanned two days and forced residents from their homes, officials said. Kendall Howard, of East Orange, was taken into custody...
Police: 4 arrested on weapons charges in Yonkers
Four men have been arrested for illegal possession of two handguns on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, according to state police.
NYC Handyman Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Married Ex-Lover More Than 50 Times, Stuffing Her Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Park
A New York City man has admitted that he stabbed his ex-lover — a married mother — more than 50 times, dragged her body out of her house in a duffel bag, and dumped it on a street corner. David Bonola, 44, of 114th Street in South Richmond...
Police ID victim, suspect of fatal Bronx stabbing
The man that was stabbed and killed in his Mott Haven apartment on Halloween night has been identified by police.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
Cop testifies on stationhouse demeanor of driver after crash that left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Moments after lying to arresting officers about his role in an attempted murder investigation, Robert Mustari “seemed upset” upon learning of the alleged victim’s condition, according to testimony delivered Wednesday in Supreme Court, St. George. Law-enforcement officials told a jury earlier this...
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
6abc
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NBC New York
Machete-Wielder Shot by Cops in Brooklyn Attacked Woman Hours Earlier: NYPD
Police in Brooklyn shot a man who was allegedly armed with a 20-inch machete and a kitchen knife when he ran up to an NYPD lieutenant Tuesday, hours after injuring other people, according to law enforcement sources and officials. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old James Olla of Brooklyn, was shot...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0