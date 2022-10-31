ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
