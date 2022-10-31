Read full article on original website
Honolulu City Council approves bill to streamline building permitting process
The Honolulu City Council believes a measure it just approved will make the permitting process easier. Honolulu councilmembers approved Bill 51 Wednesday with the hope it will help streamline the permitting process. The measure replaces a notary requirement with an online form that property owners can submit to affirm they...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
KITV.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
KITV.com
Police Chief Eyes Progress for Chinatown
"I don't think there's any part of Chinatown that is worse than another part of Chinatown. It's all really one entity. So how do we get Chinatown back to the thriving entity that it used to be?" Honolulu Police Chief Logan asked, as he visited the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood board.
City may end permit stipulations for some home repairs
The Honolulu City Council will consider changes to the permitting process for home repairs. Right now, home improvement projects over $5,000 need a repair permit; but one council member said it is time to remove the permitting hurdle.
KITV.com
Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now, he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in...
KITV.com
Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
KITV.com
Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue. The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated.
The 50-foot ‘Big Santa’ is up at Ala Moana Center
It's officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center's Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Report: Consultant, Rail Engineer At Odds Over Station Cracking
After their initial review of the cracks forming on rail’s hammerhead piers, city-hired consultants and the engineers who designed those large station supports did not hold the same view on just how bad the problem was, according to newly released documents. Wiss Janney Elstner Associates, which was hired by...
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
Private Security Will Handle Patrols Along Honolulu’s Future Rail Line
Once Honolulu’s rail transit service opens, city officials will rely on private security personnel to handle the bulk of the patrols along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains. They’ve also hired a prominent local law enforcement figure to help oversee that operation. Allied Security, a private...
