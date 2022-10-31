ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu City Council approves bill to streamline building permitting process

The Honolulu City Council believes a measure it just approved will make the permitting process easier. Honolulu councilmembers approved Bill 51 Wednesday with the hope it will help streamline the permitting process. The measure replaces a notary requirement with an online form that property owners can submit to affirm they...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense

Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Police Chief Eyes Progress for Chinatown

"I don't think there's any part of Chinatown that is worse than another part of Chinatown. It's all really one entity. So how do we get Chinatown back to the thriving entity that it used to be?" Honolulu Police Chief Logan asked, as he visited the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood board.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gas leak at Pieology prompts evacuations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A gas leak has been reported at the Pieology Pizzeria on the corner of S King Street and University Avenue. The bottom floor of the building has been evacuated.
HONOLULU, HI

