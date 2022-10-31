BREW – Boldly Recognizing Exceptional Women. The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes women each year, since 2017, for their exceptional work in our community. Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson sets an example every day for her staff by putting her own boots on the ground and truly leads by example, so it comes as no surprise that she is the recipient of the 2022 Jo Sexton BREW Award for Business. Michelle has served our community for over 25 years as a victim’s advocate with a steadfast devotion to duty and community. She has directly built and formed services provided by the Haven of Hope.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO