Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project November Artist of the Month, Sharon Dean. Her work will be on display at the ZAAP Gallery through the rest of this month, including at the First Friday Art Walk. A self-proclaimed ‘Art Tourist,’ Dean travels the Midwest, enjoying the...
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Artist and Musician of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s a brand new month and ArtCOZ has selected their artist of the month, as well as their musician of the month. Ahead of the First Friday Art Walk, they named Lise G. Grear as their featured artist and Brad Wilson as the featured musician.
WHIZ
Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5 Comedy Night Fundraiser at Bryan’s Place
ZANESVILLE, OH- A special event will have you laughing in your seats while helping support the Fraternal Order of Police. The organization is hosting a Comedy Night where you can enjoy two comedians for just twenty dollars. FOP Zane Lodge #5 President Phil Michel said that money raised by the night of laughter will go back into some of the programs supported by the FOP.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio. On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been...
WHIZ
ZMCHD Hosting Free Car Seat Check
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Three out of four child safety seats are not used correctly according to the Ohio Department of Health. For that reason, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, partnered with Stark County Health Department is hosting a Free Car Seat Check this Saturday, November 5th From 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM.
WHIZ
United Way of MPM Hosts Equity Vs. Equality Lunch and Learn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is an organization that fights for the health, education and financial stability for everyone in the community by partnering with local leaders to address the issues. Several area organizational leaders gathered at the United Way today to...
WHIZ
William L. “Lee” Amos
William LeRoy “Lee” Amos Jr., 75, of Nashport passed away peacefully on Saturday September 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 14, 1947, to the late Gladys Kirk Queen and William L. Amos Sr.
wtuz.com
Annual Tree Festival Back at Warther’s
Mary Alice Reporting – Tickets are on sale for a preview night of the 29th Christmas Tree Festival presented by the Union Hospital Auxiliary. A popular event is back to kick off the holiday season and it represents a fundraiser for a local hospital. Displays of decorated Christmas trees,...
Meet Ohio’s latest Powerball winner
One of two $1 million prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing has been claimed. That makes six $1 million Powerball winners in Ohio so far this year.
WHIZ
Linda K. Pletcher
Linda K. Pletcher, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on November 3, 2022 at her home in Stovertown surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Linda was born on May 18, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Raymond F....
WHIZ
Myra Lynn Bevan
Myra Lynn Bevan, 63, of McConnelsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Highland Oaks Health Center. Myra was born May 19, 1959 in Dover, Ohio, daughter of the late Martha M. (Neal) and Herman Glazer. In addition to her parents, Myra is also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Glazer.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
WHIZ
Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride
ZANESVILLE, OH- If you love motorcycles then you’re going to love this event. Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting a special fundraiser called Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride where all of the motorcycle communities come together and support the underprivileged children. Pastor at Rushing Wind Biker Church Michael McGuire...
WHIZ
William K. Bowman
William K. Bowman, 82, of Zanesville, died at 12:23 P.M. Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1939 in Zanesville, a son of the late William and Dorothy (Stillwell) Bowman. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a U.S. Army reserve Veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, well known taxidermist and had a passion for photography.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Piper
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a small dog, but she’s is full of energy and she loves dog treats. Meet Piper, she’s a five-year old Australian Shepherd who loves kids, adults, gets along with cats and loves playing outside. Executive Director of the...
Your Radio Place
Wicked good women honored with BREW Awards
BREW – Boldly Recognizing Exceptional Women. The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes women each year, since 2017, for their exceptional work in our community. Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson sets an example every day for her staff by putting her own boots on the ground and truly leads by example, so it comes as no surprise that she is the recipient of the 2022 Jo Sexton BREW Award for Business. Michelle has served our community for over 25 years as a victim’s advocate with a steadfast devotion to duty and community. She has directly built and formed services provided by the Haven of Hope.
WHIZ
Muskingum University QB Breaks Career Passing Yards Record
NEW CONCORD, OH- Muskingum University quarterback Jordan Garrett has had an impressive senior season. He has 17 touchdowns on the year and has won OAC player of the week. Last Saturday he broke the record for most career passing yards in program history. “It’s a pretty cool feeling overall. I...
WHIZ
Emma “Maxine” (Greene) Coleman
Emma Maxine (Greene) Coleman, 80, of South Zanesville, Ohio, entered the gates of Heaven unexpectedly the evening of Friday, October 28, 2022. Maxine was born March 7, 1942, in Ansley, Nebraska, to Clarence and Merle (Royle) Greene. At the young age of 17, she met the love of her life, Gene Coleman, while on a trip with her sister, Shirley, to Shreveport, Louisiana. The two were married June 7, 1959, in Mitchell, Nebraska, and moved to Ohio to start a family.
WHIZ
Marsha Kay Long
Marsha Kay Long, 75, of Heath, Ohio passed away at 7:05 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Riverside Landing Skilled Nursing Facility in McConnelsville with her family by her side. She was born on Sunday, May 18, 1947 in Zanesville, the eldest daughter of the late Doris Ray and Mary...
WHIZ
Meet M J the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has been working with lost and stray dogs collected by law enforcement in an effort to give them a second chance as well as a chance for a better life. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is often impressed with the demeanor of the dogs that are brought to him and wonders how people who have invested the love and time with these dogs aren’t curious about their disappearance.
Comments / 0