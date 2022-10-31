Read full article on original website
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Suspect in Pelosi attack appears in state court
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims
Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
Ahead of elections, DHS warns of conspiracy-driven violence
Last week’s brutal attack at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home was appalling, but as Election Day approaches, there’s reason to be concerned about additional, related violence. NBC News reported:. U.S. law enforcement has circulated bulletins warning that conspiracy theorists could become violent around the midterm elections on...
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash
Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump's motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump's presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new report from The Wall Street Journal that states former Trump aide Kash Patel has obtained an immunity deal from the Justice Department in exchange for testimony on the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 3, 2022.
NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt and editor-at-large for the Bulwark Charlie Sykes discuss Schmidt’s new reporting that the DOJ criminal investigation into 1/6 is now investigation whether Stop the Steal protests in Florida in 2018 were a dry runNov. 1, 2022.
Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump
