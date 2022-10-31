ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
MSNBC

Ahead of elections, DHS warns of conspiracy-driven violence

Last week’s brutal attack at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home was appalling, but as Election Day approaches, there’s reason to be concerned about additional, related violence. NBC News reported:. U.S. law enforcement has circulated bulletins warning that conspiracy theorists could become violent around the midterm elections on...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash

Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
MSNBC

Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new report from The Wall Street Journal that states former Trump aide Kash Patel has obtained an immunity deal from the Justice Department in exchange for testimony on the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

This Pain-Relieving Gummy Is Going Viral Because ‘It’s So Powerful’. People On Medicare Are Getting A Big Surprise this Friday. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Beverly Hills MD /. SPONSORED. Sagging Neck Skin? Double Chin? This Is How You Can Correct It. Moose Toys...

Comments / 0

Community Policy