Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO