Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas

Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams reacts to being named first Black HC in Auburn history

Cadillac Williams is thrilled to be named interim HC at his alma mater, Auburn. Williams has been on the Auburn coaching staff since 2019 as the running backs coach. After the firing of HC Bryan Harsin, Williams was chosen to be the interim HC for the remainder of the 2022 season.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors, talks bye week goals

Ole Miss heads into its bye week at 8-1 on the season after last Saturday’s 31-28 win at Texas A&M. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night, the Rebels checked in at No. 11. But they still have a path to a CFP berth,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn confirms new coaching staff assignments under interim coach Cadillac Williams

Auburn football confirmed the new coaching staff assignments under interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams Tuesday afternoon. Notably, Zac Etheridge has been confirmed as Auburn’s Associate head coach, with Will Friend and Ike Hilliard as co-offensive coordinators and Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator. The rest of Auburn’s...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Burlsworth Trophy announces nominees for annual walk-on award

Handed out to the top walk-on in the country each season, the Burlsworth Trophy has officially announced the nominees for the 2022 campaign. The Burlsworth Trophy, named after former Arkansas All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, has been given out each year since 2010. Burlsworth, who became the face of the Hogs’ offensive line, went from being a scout team lineman to future NFL Draft selection before tragically passing away in 1999.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Texas investor pads NWA portfolio with $23.4M purchase

A 168-unit multifamily community in Springdale sold recently for $23.4 million. The purchase price equals $139,285 per unit. Trevor Shakiba, president of Houston-based real estate investment company Shakiba Capital, bought the 15.2-acre The Reserve at Springdale development located in an Opportunity Zone at 3314 S. Old Missouri Road. Brooks Norris, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based Norris Companies was the seller.
SPRINGDALE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

