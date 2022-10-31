Read full article on original website
Arkansas basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) about the 2022-23 season
It sure does feel like it because of the most highly anticipated season of Razorback basketball since the 1994-95 season. Arkansas hasn’t won a national championship since the 1993-94 season, but there’s plenty of excitement to go around and it’s warranted. Arkansas is bringing in 3 “diaper...
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas
Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
Chris Doering hesitates about Lane Kiffin to Auburn, submits him for another SEC West possibility
Chris Doering has heard the rumors of Lane Kiffin possibly getting the Auburn job, but that’s not something he would endorse out of the gate. Speaking on the “Zach Gelb Show” Doering explained his reasoning. “That’s an interesting thought, I’ve heard other people talk about down the...
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
Cadillac Williams reacts to being named first Black HC in Auburn history
Cadillac Williams is thrilled to be named interim HC at his alma mater, Auburn. Williams has been on the Auburn coaching staff since 2019 as the running backs coach. After the firing of HC Bryan Harsin, Williams was chosen to be the interim HC for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors, talks bye week goals
Ole Miss heads into its bye week at 8-1 on the season after last Saturday’s 31-28 win at Texas A&M. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night, the Rebels checked in at No. 11. But they still have a path to a CFP berth,...
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
Auburn confirms new coaching staff assignments under interim coach Cadillac Williams
Auburn football confirmed the new coaching staff assignments under interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams Tuesday afternoon. Notably, Zac Etheridge has been confirmed as Auburn’s Associate head coach, with Will Friend and Ike Hilliard as co-offensive coordinators and Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator. The rest of Auburn’s...
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
Burlsworth Trophy announces nominees for annual walk-on award
Handed out to the top walk-on in the country each season, the Burlsworth Trophy has officially announced the nominees for the 2022 campaign. The Burlsworth Trophy, named after former Arkansas All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, has been given out each year since 2010. Burlsworth, who became the face of the Hogs’ offensive line, went from being a scout team lineman to future NFL Draft selection before tragically passing away in 1999.
Neighbors excited to unveil new-look Arkansas against UAFS
After getting a chance to his see his team battle in a secret closed scrimmage against Kansas recently, Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors is ready to unveil his roster to the public. Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena. […]
Storm chances push high schools across the Ozarks to change football game start times
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - With an increased chance for storms late into Friday evening, several schools across the Ozarks are moving start times for Friday night football games. Several games in Arkansas have been rescheduled for Thursday night, including the Carroll County Super Bowl between the Green Forest Tigers and...
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
Real Deals: Texas investor pads NWA portfolio with $23.4M purchase
A 168-unit multifamily community in Springdale sold recently for $23.4 million. The purchase price equals $139,285 per unit. Trevor Shakiba, president of Houston-based real estate investment company Shakiba Capital, bought the 15.2-acre The Reserve at Springdale development located in an Opportunity Zone at 3314 S. Old Missouri Road. Brooks Norris, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based Norris Companies was the seller.
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
State House District 49 candidates denounce political flyer sent to Fort Smith voters
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Both candidates for the AR House District 49 race denounced a political flyer that was mailed to Fort Smith residents. "Unfortunately that's some of the culture that we're in today. My team and I are just focusing on our campaign, doing the right thing and continuing to do the right thing for north Fort Smith," said Rep. Jay Richardson.
