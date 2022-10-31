Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
Framingham Police: 1 Driver Cited & 1 Person Injured in Route 135 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was injured and one driver was cited in a 2-car crash on Route 135 yesterday, November 2. The crash happened at 6:23 p.m. at 186 Waverly Street. A vehicle was “pulling out of parking lot struck vehicle traveling on Waverly Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and one driver was cited in a 3-vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 1. The 3-vehicle crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington & Irving streets. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt....
thisweekinworcester.com
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.
During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
WCVB
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
Joao Correia, suspect in killing, dies after reportedly drinking battery acid
A Brockton man who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a Massachusetts mother of two has died, according to law officials. Joao Correia, 56, died of critical injuries after he was transported to a hospital while in custody, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said, according to Boston25.
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Multiple Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 40 on multiple drug charges last night, November 2,. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Second Street in Framingham and arrested the passenger in the vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Police arrested Sean Shaw, 40, of 319 Union Avenue of Framingham.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash that shut down I-93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash that shut down Interstate 93 in Medford early Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Roosevelt Circle after 3 a.m. found a mangled vehicle resting next to the guardrail.
Framingham Police Investigating Breaking & Entering at Papa Gino’s
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a vacant Papa Gino’s restaurant on Route 30 in Framingham. The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. yesterday, October 31 at 341 Cochituate Road,. “Someone entered the vacant property through an unsecured door,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
natickreport.com
Natick breaks silence on suspended police officer
Following a series of news reports on a Natick Police officer suspended for an alleged assault on a department dispatcher, the town has issued a press release outlining a timeline of how it’s been handling the situation since mid-2020. The town’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny from the reports.
Framingham Police Issue First Citations Under New Panhandlers Ordinance
FRAMINGHAM – As of November 1, the Framingham Police Department has issued five citations for the new “Median Safety and Pedestrian” ordinance, as known as the aggressive panhandlers ordinance. O n September 20, the 11-member City Council unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance to address “aggressive...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Window Broken at 1 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – An individual called police at 1:18 a.m. to report a broken vehicle window. A vehicle parked at 40 Grant Street Ext. had a window broken, said Police. The caller said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and ran off when people came outside. “Nothing was taken...
WATCH: Tractor trailer spills sand into Oxford roadway causing hours-long traffic delay
OXFORD, Mass. — A tractor trailer rolled on its side in Oxford Center Thursday morning, spilling debris into the roadway and causing major traffic delays to the surrounding area. Oxford Police say a large truck travelling southbound on Main Street took a hard left turn onto Sutton Avenue just...
Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0