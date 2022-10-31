ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.

During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Natick breaks silence on suspended police officer

Following a series of news reports on a Natick Police officer suspended for an alleged assault on a department dispatcher, the town has issued a press release outlining a timeline of how it’s been handling the situation since mid-2020. The town’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny from the reports.
Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
