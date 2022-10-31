Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Jones, Regula, Stalock, Wells, More
Just like that, the Chicago Blackhawks went from enjoying a four-game run of success to battling through a losing streak that’s now lasted the same duration. All within the span of a week, at that. It would seem that any luck that may have been lingering around the team to start the season has since faded, given some of the news coming out of Chicago these days.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ Win Over the Flyers
For the first time this young season, the Toronto Maple Leafs were fun to watch. There have been entertaining flashes, but nothing like their showing in a 5-2 win over the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers. Of course, it’s hard to skip over the John Tavares hat trick or the Ilya Samsonov performance in the crease. Still, the highlight and the biggest takeaway was how the players stood up for one another, led by veteran Mark Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Flyers, Wild, Oilers, More
Following a rather busy offseason around the NHL, it was only fitting that the game’s goalies began drafting their 2022-23 storylines early on in the campaign. From internal battles among new tandems, underperforming superstars, rookies earning a spotlight, and everything in between, October offered quite a glimpse into what fans should expect from their favourite team’s netminders this year.
The Hockey Writers
3 Players the Penguins Should Call Up From the AHL This Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a tremendous amount of talent to call up from the American Hockey League (AHL). They have created a system in Wilkes-Barre that has allowed them to develop players such as Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Brian Dumoulin, just to name a few. Recently, Samuel Poulin and Drew O’Connor have made their way into the Penguins’ lineup and both players played their previous seasons in Wilkes-Barre. Alexander Nylander, Filip Hållander, and Ty Smith should be next on the Penguins’ call-up list if they are looking for help from the minors.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Is Headed for Career Season
It appears the rumours of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Johnny “Toronto” Tavares’ demise might be premature. The 32-year-old Tavares, who has played over 950 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs, showed he might have some magic left when he lifted the struggling Maple Leafs on his back and carried them to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Historic October, Ullmark, Lauko & More
With the calendar turning to November, the Boston Bruins are hoping to continue the success that they had in October. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we take a look back at a historic beginning to the season, the strong play of one goaltender, a prospect bouncing back from an injury, and more.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Rust & Rakell: Where Do They Fit?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have always had a first line that was set in stone: Sidney Crosby and his two wingers, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. This trio had been together for years, with great success, especially in the regular season. On March 21, 2022, Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins, and starting from that very date, there has been a debate in the Penguins community. Should Rust or Rakell be the staple on one of the best first lines in the league? Here’s a look at which decision makes the most sense for the team.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Trying to Find Special Teams Consistency
There are certainly worse ways to start the season than with a 6-2-1 record, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a slim lead over the surprising New Jersey Devils in the (very) early going. When being critical of anything at this juncture, it should always be taken with a grain of salt, but that’s especially true when the team is still finding that level of success. However, as the first month of the NHL season comes to an end, there are some clear areas where the Carolina Hurricanes could use improvement; areas that will be paramount if the team wants to find more postseason success this spring than they have the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Still Reaping Rewards of Eichel Trade One Year Later
The course of two NHL organizations changed one year ago today. November 4, 2021, will forever be known to Buffalo Sabres fans as the day they officially moved on from Jack Eichel – the day the franchise moved in a different direction. Looking back at that deal shows a rare trade that might well leave all sides smiling; Eichel received the neck surgery he had been waiting for, and the Golden Knights landed the top-line center they desperately needed.
The Hockey Writers
10 Observations From Devils’ First 10 Games
The New Jersey Devils have concluded their first ten games, and boy did they impress. After starting the season 0-2-0, they’ve won seven of their last eight to sit at 7-3-0 and are atop the Metropolitan Division. Ten games aren’t enough to declare a team a legit contender, but there’s a lot to like about how the Devils have played. Here are ten observations from their first ten games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Should Look to Kraken’s Carson Soucy to Fix Defence
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a precarious spot at the moment. After a disastrous road trip and a bounce back performance against the Philadelphia Flyers, many are wondering if change remains an option in the future for this organization. It’s clear that defense remains an issue for this team...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Canadiens, Jets
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, actor Ryan Reynolds is apparently interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. Can he afford it and are there other interested parties? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jake Muzzin and will the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the need to fill the hole left by his absence?
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brayden Point Starting to Round Into Form
There was little doubt that the Tampa Bay Lightning missed Brayden Point during the playoffs last season. Even though the team made it to the Stanley Cup Final, his absence was very much felt after the quad muscle tear he sustained in the Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now fully healed, Point is starting to be that impact player he has been for so many seasons.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier
While on TSN “Insider Trading” last week (Oct. 27), Pierre LeBrun dropped some pretty notable news regarding the San Jose Sharks. The popular insider reported that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. Therefore, it seems that players like Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Mario Ferraro, and James Reimer can be had for the right price. However, I’d argue that their most valuable trading piece is Timo Meier, and they would be wise to see what they could get for him.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blackhawks’ Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks are the talk of the town when it comes to trade rumors. This is entirely understandable, as general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has made it abundantly clear that the Blackhawks are in a full-on rebuild. With that, franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) and could be on the move by the deadline because of it. However, we should not forget that Chicago also has another prime rental candidate with offseason addition Max Domi.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canucks’ 5-2 Loss to the Devils – 11/1/22
Despite scoring two in the third, the Vancouver Canucks couldn’t come back, dropping a 5-2 decision to the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. The game also featured the debut of the Canucks’ new Reverse Retro jerseys which were a hit on social media and in the arena. Vancouver is now 2-6-2 to start the season and find themselves slowly slipping out of the playoff race.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 11/01/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will play the first game of their Western Canada road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. After a shaky start, the club finished October with a 6-3-0 record including two three-game winning streaks. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team will look to keep their current winning streak alive against Bruce Boudreau and his team.
Comments / 0