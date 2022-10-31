Read full article on original website
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
Popculture
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Complex
HBO Max Pulls the Plug on ‘Degrassi’ Reboot as Warner CEO Says Developing Projects ‘At Any Cost Is Over’
HBO Max has scrapped its much-anticipated Degrassi reboot. The series was announced at the top of the year, months before the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. Since then, the company has announced a slew of cost-saving cutbacks in effort to reduce its $50 billion debt. This included a slew of HBO Max cancellations, including projects like the Batgirl movie, the Strange Adventures anthology series, and the Gordita Chronicles.
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face For ’80s Fans
'Loki' Season 2 picks up where the first season left off and will include a very familiar face for fans of the 80s.
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Popculture
Major Fox Show Could Return Nearly a Decade After Cancellation
The American version of The X Factor is one of the few blemishes on Simon Cowell's career as the mastermind behind singing competition shows. While the U.K. version ran 15 seasons, the U.S. version only lasted three years on Fox. Nine years after the series was canceled, Cowell now says it is possible that a revival could happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Popculture
Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies
Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die
Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Top sci-fi movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime in November
Time to catch up on some long overdue sci-fi, so here's our handy guide to what's on
wegotthiscovered.com
An astonishingly unforgettable war epic heads deep behind enemy lines on streaming
Every single motion picture has been conceived and created with the intention of being an unforgettable experience, but it’s a status that very few have ever managed to attain. There are some things that will never leave your memory once you’ve seen them, though, and the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan fits the bill and then some.
