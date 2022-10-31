As H-E-B continues to expand across Texas, the retailer opened three stores on Nov. 1, which includes locations in Plano and two in the Houston area. H-E-B opened its store Nov. 1 at 6001 Preston Rd. in Plano, joining the recently opened Frisco H-E-B and six Central Market locations that have been serving the DFW community for more than two decades.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO