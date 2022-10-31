ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

theshelbyreport.com

Stop & Shop Donates Turkeys To Hunger Relief Organizations

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop has launched its annual Turkey Express program, a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to hunger relief organizations and families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. Stop & Shop has a history of giving back to the communities it serves with a focus on fighting...
QUINCY, MA
theshelbyreport.com

Stater Bros. Kicks Off Campaign To Address Food Insecurity

California-based Stater Bros. Charities is partnering with all 171 Stater Bros. locations in its Harvesting Hope Campaign to address food insecurity in the communities it serves. During the campaign, which runs through Dec. 31, shoppers will have an opportunity to donate their change into Harvesting Hope coin collection canisters or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Olyns, Mars Wrigley Offer Reward For Recycling Containers

San Jose, California-based Olyns is collaborating with Mars Wrigley to launch the Sweet Rewards Challenge, a new approach to the recycling of rigid plastic candy and gum containers. People in Northern California who deposit qualifying candy containers in an Olyns Reverse Vending Machine will have a chance to win thousands...
theshelbyreport.com

Alabama Grocers Association Presents Annual Industry Awards

The Alabama Grocers Association held its annual Food Industry Finest Luncheon on Oct. 27 honoring its industry award winners. President Pro Tempore, Sen. Greg Reed and House Majority Leader, Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter were this year’s guest speakers. The food retail industry in Alabama provides half a million jobs with...
ALABAMA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

H-E-B Holds Grand Opening For Three DFW Metroplex Stores

As H-E-B continues to expand across Texas, the retailer opened three stores on Nov. 1, which includes locations in Plano and two in the Houston area. H-E-B opened its store Nov. 1 at 6001 Preston Rd. in Plano, joining the recently opened Frisco H-E-B and six Central Market locations that have been serving the DFW community for more than two decades.
PLANO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Wyoming ‘In Pretty Good Shape’ For Businesses

Wyoming remains a “great, great state to be operating in and having businesses,” according to Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association & Convenience Store Association. The state, which hasn’t seen a large population growth since the last Census, has “an amazing regulatory environment,...
WYOMING STATE

