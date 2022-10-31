ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Tuscaloosa County man charged with attempted murder

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Tuscaloosa County on October 27.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on reports of a person stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to DCH for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the victim and witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect was 36-year-old Bradley Miller. Miller was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was taken into custody on October 28.

CBS 42

