Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass
Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf have packed Bahrain's sports stadium for Pope Francis' big Mass
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
Comments / 0