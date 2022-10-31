Read full article on original website
Utah: can an ex-CIA independent oust an incumbent Republican senator?
The race between Evan McMullin and Senator Mike Lee in the reliably red state is tightening as Democrats stand aside
KUTV
Republican Sen. Mike Lee holds 10-point lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the race for US Senate, incumbent Sen. Mike Lee holds a 10-point lead over Evan McMullin, his independent challenger, according to a new voter survey from Emerson College Polling. According to the survey, Lee had 49% support from Utah voters, while McMullin had...
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
CNN Anchor Being Moved Off Primetime Following Low Ratings
Office of Senator Michael Bennet (Public Domain) Star CNN anchor Jake Tapper will not be staying in primetime, according to breaking reporting out Wednesday afternoon in Semafor.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker's daughter
A San Francisco judge has disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosis' home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker
The Blade
Panel chastises high court ads as 'misleading' and 'false'
COLUMBUS — Calling them “misleading” or “false,” a panel of the Ohio State Bar Association has called for TV ads financed from both sides of the political aisle to be pulled from the air. The ads play into larger political narratives this year that target Republicans on abortion and Democrats on public safety. The stakes are high this year when it comes to Ohio's highest court. Chief justice and two associate justice seats are on the ballot with partisan control of what is now a 4-3 Republican-majority court to be determined. Over the next two years, the Supreme Court could, among other things, decide high-profile cases challenging the state's latest abortion law and the constitutionality of the next round of state legislative and congressional maps for 2024.
KUTV
Economy concerns could help GOP win more Latino votes
(TND) — Latino voters helped Democrats win the White House and make inroads in red states in 2020. But polling shows that Democratic support from Latinos has weakened this election. Economic stress appears to be the main driver of the slipping support. The economy, and specifically the rising cost...
