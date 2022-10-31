ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Panel chastises high court ads as 'misleading' and 'false'

COLUMBUS — Calling them “misleading” or “false,” a panel of the Ohio State Bar Association has called for TV ads financed from both sides of the political aisle to be pulled from the air. The ads play into larger political narratives this year that target Republicans on abortion and Democrats on public safety. The stakes are high this year when it comes to Ohio's highest court. Chief justice and two associate justice seats are on the ballot with partisan control of what is now a 4-3 Republican-majority court to be determined. Over the next two years, the Supreme Court could, among other things, decide high-profile cases challenging the state's latest abortion law and the constitutionality of the next round of state legislative and congressional maps for 2024.
Economy concerns could help GOP win more Latino votes

(TND) — Latino voters helped Democrats win the White House and make inroads in red states in 2020. But polling shows that Democratic support from Latinos has weakened this election. Economic stress appears to be the main driver of the slipping support. The economy, and specifically the rising cost...
