cannonfallsbeacon.com
One win away: Bomber volleyball sweeps Chatfield in semifinals
The Cannon Falls Bomber volleyball team is one win away from the state tournament after making history last year when they reached the pinnacle for the first time in program history. The Bombers are 3-0 so far in the Section 1AA playoffs and all three of those wins have come...
dodgecountyindependent.com
KoMets football cruises to section title game
KASSON — No.2-seeded Kasson-Mantorville ousted No. 3-seeded Winona, 29-5, in the Section 1AAAA semifinal round on Saturday, October 29. That sets up a battle between K-M and top-ranked/top-seeded Stewartville, for the section championship. Phenom senior Broc Barwald rushed for 178 yards, and ran-in a pair of lengthy first-half touchdowns,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon news briefs
This week's news briefs for the Cannon Falls community:. Cannon Falls area resident Jan Montez shares the tragic event that affected her family at the Nov. 9 meeting of Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership – TRIAD at 10 a.m. at the Cannon Falls library. Last year her brother-in-law Tim...
winonapost.com
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
mprnews.org
New bison herd roams prairie at Dakota County park
A new bison herd is roaming near the Mississippi River in the south Twin Cities metro. Spring Lake Park Reserve in Dakota County is the latest place in Minnesota to welcome the giant mammals. It’s part of a decadeslong effort to both increase their numbers and restore native prairie lands.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bethel's Rock Church comes to Cannon Falls
Bethel’s Rock Church is starting a congregation in Cannon Falls and will share space with First Congregation at First Congregational Church. Pastor Brandon Allison will serve as the campus pastor for the Cannon Falls congregation. Bethel’s Rock has campuses in Richfield, Apple Valley and Farmington. Allison said that their...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Cory Lorenzen
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Honor Society members clean up roadway
Members of Cannon Falls’ Minnesota Honor Society participated in a ditch cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15. The group covered the area from St. Pius Church to the top of the first roundabout where their sign is. The group participates in two ditch cleanups each year, the first one being in fall and the second one in the spring.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Leah Radman
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Reject mobs circling town
Please join me on Nov. 8 to vote Clinton Sjoquist and Luke Winchell onto our Cannon Falls School Board. Trust me, we are hanging in the balance in our schools, our towns and districts, and we need Clinton and Luke’s voices and common sense to represent us and our children.
KARE in the Air: Corn harvest
SCOTT COUNTY, Minnesota — Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a bird's-eye view of this season's harvest in Scott County. Endurance Farms is located near Belle Plaine and is part of CHS, the nation's largest farmer-owned cooperative and is based out of Inver Grove Heights.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Churches will help Feed My Starving Children
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Cannon Falls will be hosting a Feed My Starving Children mobile pack at the high school. This event is organized by the Community Churches Interaction Council. This will be the 12th year that individuals from across the community will gather together to bring relief to the poor and hungry of the world.
Southern Minnesota News
Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Two vie for Cannon Falls mayor position: Rebecca Youngmark
Cannon Falls will have a new mayor in 2023 as current mayor John Althoff is not seeking re-election. There are two candidates on the ballot this November, current City Council member Matt Montgomery and Rebecca Youngmark. Both candidates answered the same questions in a questionnaire sent out by the Beacon....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Rare opportunity
This year’s election on Nov. 8 has one contested race for judge. Matthew Hanson is running against Charles Webber for District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District. The First Judicial District includes the following counties: Goodhue, Dakota, Scott, Carver, Sibley, LeSueur and McLeod. This is a rare opportunity to have a voice in voting for who we elect for our judge. The elected judge will serve us for four years.
mprnews.org
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
