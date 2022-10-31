Read full article on original website
Mr. George Rohr to Keynote Gala Shluchim Banquet
Businessman and philanthropist Mr. George Rohr will be the guest speaker at the gala banquet of the International Kinus HaShluchim. Businessman and philanthropist Mr. George Rohr will be the guest speaker at the gala banquet of the International Kinus HaShluchim. George and Pamela Rohr are household names to shluchim worldwide...
Metamorphosis…
We often hear, read and see change in our daily lives. However, how often do we consider that change is part of the natural order? Personally, I do not like changes. I am a creature of habit, ritual and agendas. I am most comfortable in a routine – where I know and plan how my days should be. Yet, I constantly experience changes – as we all do. Change is...
Global Tefillah for Shidduchim at the Tenathon
The final countdown to the Tenathon is underway. Three days separate curtains up as tens of thousands await, with bated breath, the greatest show of the year. The spirit is electric, and the excitement palpable. The final countdown to the Tenathon is underway. Three days separate curtains up as tens...
1,000 Unite at Montreal Community-Wide Hakhel
Following the Rebbe’s directive, the Chabad community in Montreal, united for a grand Hakhel event featuring inspiring speakers and a simultaneous children’s program. Following the Rebbe’s directive, the Chabad community in Montreal, united for a grand Hakhel event featuring inspiring speakers with a simultaneous children’s program.
