Sammy Hagar claims he’s been ‘blocked’ from Van Halen reunion: “Alex has got a stick up his ass about something with me still”
Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has opened up about the powers that be standing in the way of a Van Halen reunion. Asked about the status of the rumoured Eddie Van Halen tribute concert on a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Hagar said (via Blabbermouth): “As far as I know, [there has been] nothing.”
Bruce Springsteen comments on the modern state of rock: “I wouldn’t want to be starting now”
Bruce Springsteen recently shared his thoughts on the current state of rock, admitting that he wouldn’t want to be an up-and-coming musician starting out today as “it’s just a different world”. On his latest appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the singer-songwriter weighed in on how...
Ritchie Blackmore says Deep Purple’s music was “a bit monophonic” during his final days in the band
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
“It’s not sour grapes” Ted Nugent says comments on Joan Jett not deserving to be on ‘100 Greatest Guitarists’ list were “taken out of context”
Ted Nugent has – once again – spoken on his beef with Joan Jett, claiming that his previous comments about the rockstar were “taken out of context and twisted”. Earlier this year, the notoriously outspoken rocker proclaimed that one has to have “shit for brains” to have put Joan Jett on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Guitarists, to which Jett fired back, saying “this is the guy who shit his pants — literally — so he didn’t have to go in the Army.”
Metallica went full-on Stranger Things Eddie Munson for Halloween
This Halloween, Metallica frontman James Hetfield proved himself to be a card-carrying member of the Hellfire Club by dressing up as the guitar-shredding metalhead character Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. A photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look — a curly mop of hair, a Hellfire Club t-shirt and...
Signed guitars from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute to be auctioned for mental health charities
Electric guitars, drums and other instruments played and signed by some of the biggest names in rock at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute performances is set to hit the auction block later this month. The auction is held in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, to benefit...
“I’m a little bit of a musical snob” Ritchie Blackmore on his love for Renaissance music
Ritchie Blackmore, co-founder and former guitarist of legendary metal outfit Deep Purple, is a Renaissance man — in the literal, musical sense of the word at least. Following the end of his tenure in Deep Purple, Blackmore has been pursuing his passion for Renaissance music in Blackmore’s Night, a traditional folk rock band he formed with spouse and singer Candice Night.
Peter Frampton on how schoolmate David Bowie influenced his musical journey: “The Kon-Rads made a huge impression on me”
Peter Frampton has spoken about how an early friendship with David Bowie led to some of his early musical experiences, when the two were students at Bromley Technical School, where Frampton’s father taught art. Bowie, three years Frampton’s senior, was an early jamming buddy of Frampton’s – as was...
Bring Me The Horizon tease My Chemical Romance-inspired new music
UK metalcore giants Bring Me The Horizon could be releasing an EP inspired by noughties emo band My Chemical Romance. The band have been uploading footage from their US tour to YouTube, and in a new video titled “The Gerard Way” (a nod to the My Chem vocalist), the group can be seen in the studio where frontman Oli Sykes says, “My Chem-y, harmony, like yeah. Let’s do it the Gerard Way,” as unreleased music plays in the background.
Bruce Springsteen says his “guitar playing is underrated as a matter of fact”
Bruce Springsteen is of the opinion that his guitar playing skills aren’t getting the credit they deserve. The Boss was speaking during his debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he sat down for a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour discussion about life, music, and everything in between. “I’m a good...
Polyphia explains how they’re going to play their crazy songs live: “The songs we’re doing aren’t impossible – they’re just really difficult”
Polyphia has opened up about how they intend to perform those wild guitar gymnastics of their newest album at live shows. In a new interview with Guitar World, members Tim Henson and Scott LePage were asked “how on earth” are they going to play those brutal fretboard theatrics we hear on their latest tracks, to which LePage replied: “That’s what we’re figuring out right now. I’d say we’re going to play half the new record live.”
“I kind of hate my guitars”: Ezra Furman on strangling her six-strings and searching for community
Ezra Furman only needs a few words to transport you somewhere. Staring into her phone from a beige-all-over hotel room, she remembers the early creative process for her recent album All Of Us Flames, coming to on a roadside somewhere in Massachusetts. “The car turned into a little sanctuary for me, at the wheel of my Chevy shrine,” she says.
Tommy Emmanuel doesn’t like it when fans film his live shows: “Just enjoy it… You have to live it”
The next time you’re at a Tommy Emmanuel gig, remember to keep your phone away, for the guitarist is not a fan of those who film him during his live shows. In a recent appearance on the Beyond the Vibe podcast, Emmanuel recalled the time he called out a fan who just would not stop filming: “There was a lady, and she was messing with the phone and she was filming me. Then she’d put it down then she’d drop it and she’d pick it up. And then she’d film a bit more. And she did this over and over. And I thought she’s like a performing monkey,” he said.
From pedal demos to an album: Scott Harper explores his debut album as Knobs, Stipple
It’s fair to say Knobs has always gone above and beyond the brief of a pedal demo channel. Scott Harper’s warped tonal explorations of pedals are as much of a joy to listen to as his off-kilter editing is to watch. Now, his musical vignettes played on guitar, modular synths and other odd instruments have been condensed into an album: Stipple.
Watch: JJ Rosa plays Pandora and Give It Up on Harmony Home Sessions
In partnership with Music Matters 2022. JJ Rosa has made an appearance on Harmony Home Sessions for a stripped-back performance of two songs, Pandora and Give It Up. The Manchester-born, London-based songwriter played through noticeably more intimate versions of the usually loud-and-proud tunes, with only a Harmony Silhouette electric guitar to back herself up.
The guitar Don McLean used to write and record Vincent is going up for auction
The acoustic guitar that music legend Don McLean used to compose and record the song Vincent is set to go under the hammer via Julien’s Auctions. Aside from its involvement in the Van Gogh tribute, the 1969 Martin 00-21 acoustic was also used by McLean to record a handful of other songs — including Til Tomorrow, Winterwood, Empty Chairs, Sister Fatima, and The Grave — in his 1971 seminal album, American Pie.
