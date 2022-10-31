The next time you’re at a Tommy Emmanuel gig, remember to keep your phone away, for the guitarist is not a fan of those who film him during his live shows. In a recent appearance on the Beyond the Vibe podcast, Emmanuel recalled the time he called out a fan who just would not stop filming: “There was a lady, and she was messing with the phone and she was filming me. Then she’d put it down then she’d drop it and she’d pick it up. And then she’d film a bit more. And she did this over and over. And I thought she’s like a performing monkey,” he said.

