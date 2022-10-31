ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building, NYPD says

An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings, police said, and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
OCEANSIDE, NY
PIX11

Robber punches Brooklyn discount store employee in face: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A thief punched a Bushwick discount store employee in the face Wednesday when the worker confronted him about trying to leave without paying for his merchandise, police said. The robber entered the shop on Broadway near Jefferson Street around 6 p.m., grabbed some items, and tried to walk out without paying, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY

