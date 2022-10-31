Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Police: Man wanted in connection to at least three armed robberies in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a wanted man in connection to three armed robberies across Brooklyn.
Cops searching for 5 who tried to rob deli at gunpoint, fled before anyone could comply
Police are searching for five men or boys who tried to rob a Bronx deli at gunpoint on Monday. One member of the group brandished a gun and demanded property around 6:30 p.m. at Aden Deli & Grocery.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings, police said, and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his ...
Man, 29, shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - Police say a 29-year-old man was shot to death inside the lobby of his Brooklyn apartment building. Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been a robbery gone wrong, and he may have been trying to rob someone who was armed with a gun. Police said the man was shot in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. He was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. Investigators said several people were spotted running from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
1 dead as officers open fire after fight in bodega spills onto streets in Bronx
An investigation is underway after a fight inside a bodega spilled out into the streets and ended with officers opening fire.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Robber punches Brooklyn discount store employee in face: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A thief punched a Bushwick discount store employee in the face Wednesday when the worker confronted him about trying to leave without paying for his merchandise, police said. The robber entered the shop on Broadway near Jefferson Street around 6 p.m., grabbed some items, and tried to walk out without paying, […]
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
Machete-Wielder Shot by Cops in Brooklyn Attacked Woman Hours Earlier: NYPD
Police in Brooklyn shot a man who was allegedly armed with a 20-inch machete and a kitchen knife when he ran up to an NYPD lieutenant Tuesday, hours after injuring other people, according to law enforcement sources and officials. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old James Olla of Brooklyn, was shot...
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Suspect remains at large after 2 New Jersey officers were shot while attempting to make an arrest
A suspect accused of shooting two police officers in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday was still at large following an hours-long search of a building where he was last seen, officials said.
Police: Bronx man killed in double stabbing, suspect in custody
The NYPD says a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside of his Mott Haven apartment Halloween night.
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section of Newark.
