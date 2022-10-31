Read full article on original website
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
warrenrecord.com
WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion
Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
WRAL
Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham
I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
Customer calls 911 over smoked NC barbeque plate she says was too pink
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
WRAL
Community rallies to find missing man known for his kindness, flowers
If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses.
WRAL
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
Warrenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
J. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023
J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the return of the Dreamville Festival. Set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023, the celebration of music and culture hits Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” expressed Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.More from VIBE.comJ. Cole Named NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For DREAMER EditionBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award NominationsJID Portrays Family Street Fight In "Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich"...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
North Carolina community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.
Raleigh mass shooting survivor reunited with beloved dog, able to speak and walk again
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims from the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh has taken another step closer to recovery. Lynn Gardner has been in the hospital since the shooting almost three weeks ago. She spent her 60th birthday in the intensive care unit. On...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge
Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
