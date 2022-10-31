ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion

Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham

I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
DURHAM, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9

Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
HENDERSON, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Community rallies to find missing man known for his kindness, flowers

If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses. If you live in Raleigh, there is a good chance you have seen this Mr. Noble, as he is called, sitting at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace Streets selling roses.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders get tour of housing developments

Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
DURHAM, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Incredible Home in Raleigh, NC Proves the Truth “Coming Home Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things”

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home located in a prime location in the heart of Raleigh now available for sale. This home located at 2301 White Oak Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Amanda Williams (919-270-7680) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Warrenton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lakewood High School football team will have a game with Warren County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WARRENTON, NC
Vibe

J. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023

J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the return of the Dreamville Festival. Set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023, the celebration of music and culture hits Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” expressed Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.More from VIBE.comJ. Cole Named NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For DREAMER EditionBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award NominationsJID Portrays Family Street Fight In "Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich"...
RALEIGH, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Co. schools ban one-chip challenge

Last week, Greensville County Public Schools took proactive measures against a potentially dangerous social media trend by outright banning students from taking part in the “one chip challenge” on school grounds. This comes after reports of several schoolchildren across the country becoming hospitalized after consuming the extremely spicy...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy