Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
This Stylish Maxi Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear to All Your Fall Events
It’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
25 Wedding Guest Dresses That Check Every Box for Winter Weddings
Winter weddings are truly magical. The thought of attending a wedding on a snowy winter evening with flurries twinkling on the ground is right out of a storybook. There are many factors that go into picking the perfect dress to wear to witness someone's nuptials: time of day, location and season. During the cooler months, luxurious materials like velvet or satin really shine. You can wear a beautiful long sleeve gown or opt for layering with a cashmere shawl or faux fur coat.
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
intheknow.com
Winter boots are on sale at Nordstrom Rack! Here are 5 stylish yet comfortable pairs up to 40% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Winter boots are a cold weather essential. Have...
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Women's Health
20 Best Trendy Plus-Size Winter Outfits In 2022 According To Stylists
Shopping as a plus-sized woman has traditionally been treacherous. I can remember many times in my early 20s when I had a big job interview, wedding, or a friend’s birthday I wanted to buy an outfit for. My shopping trips would start hopeful with iced coffee and a vision in mind—whether it be dress pants, a sweater dress, winter coat, or sequin skirt. And usually, they’d end tearful and sweaty after not even the biggest pair of pants that Banana Republic offered would fit over my thighs.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look
Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
First Look: Supreme X Dickies Cozy up to Corduroy in Their Latest Fall 2022 Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme and Dickies are back at it with a new collection for Fall 2022. Designed exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration merges Supreme’s ever-cool luxury sportswear aesthetic with classic Dickies workwear silhouettes in corduroy. Much like the first collection between the two popular labels, which debuted in Fall 2021, the upcoming Supreme X Dickies collaboration features takes on several of Dickies classic styles. With the Fall 2022 Supreme x Dickies collection, fans can expect updated versions of corduroy Eisenhower jackets, double knee work...
TODAY.com
Love to walk? 12 Easy Spirit walking shoes designed for comfort and support
Walking can have so many health benefits, from helping you stay in shape and strengthening your cardiovascular system to improving your mental health and keeping stress at bay. Accessible and affordable, it’s a low-impact exercise that doesn’t require any fancy gyms or equipment — though you can certainly add weights or an incline for an extra challenge. It’s no wonder why the “hot girl walk” TikTok trend has become so popular for maintaining both your physical and mental health.
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
