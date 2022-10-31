ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy