ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood

Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
BALTIMORE, MD
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations

LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
BALTIMORE, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among worst cities for veterans [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—With Veterans Day approaching and the veteran unemployment rate falling to 2.7 percent, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live. Baltimore came in near the bottom of the list, ranking at number 97 out of...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore rent courts stack the deck in favor of landlords

Outside Courtroom 2 in Baltimore City District Court at 501 East Fayette Street, dozens of people—some holding clipboards and chatting with those nearby, others frozen with looks of confusion and exhaustion—waited for the doors to open and the 11:00 a.m. docket to begin. They were in court accused of failure to pay rent. This day in September 2022 was Baltimore Courtwatch’s first look at rent court.
BALTIMORE, MD
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Natives Launch App To Help Sports Bettors

Sports betting certainly wasn’t part of the curriculum at Pikesville’s Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School when Brad Kronthal (Class of ’11), his brother Spencer (Class of ’14) and their buddy Seth Sholk (Class of ’15) were students there. Still, the BT alumni say their day...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County tapping federal COVID-19 relief money to help the struggling west side

Baltimore County leaders are drawing new economic development areas, known as community equity districts, to target funding to help vulnerable communities. The county plans to spend $2.5 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help give those communities an economic shot in the arm. The Liberty Road Corridor on the west side is the county’s first community equity district.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy