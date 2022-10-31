Read full article on original website
hogville.net
WATCH: Drew Sanders, Hudson Clark, Jackson, & Jones preview their homecoming matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- Four Razorbacks come to the podium today to preview their homecoming matchup against Liberty. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and Arkansas comes back home for a three-game home stand until they close their regular season out against Missouri in Missouri. The Hogs look to win their third game in a row.
hogville.net
Arkansas downs UAFS in women’s hoops exhibition
Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors saw a lot to love and also several things to fix in his team’s exhibition game on Tuesday night. His Razorbacks downed the University of Arkansas Fort-Smith 92-62 at Bud Walton Arena with five players scoring in double figures and four grabbing at least 8 rebounds.
hogville.net
Hogs to host Justin Benton for official visit this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. Benton, who holds over 20 offers, committed to West Virginia on June 18. He took an official visit to West Virginia the June 3 weekend. Newton is...
hogville.net
Sam Pittman talks schedule, Hunter Yurachek and more
FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier this week, Arkansas’ director of athletics Hunter Yurachek turned down an offer for the same job at Auburn. Oddly enough, it was Auburn the Razorbacks beat 41-27 on Saturday. Yurachek did get a raise, but still remained at Arkansas for less money than offered by Auburn. Sam Pittman commented on that Wednesday and what it meant to him.
hogville.net
WATCH: Pittman’s final press conference before Liberty game
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman spoke with the media one last time before the Hogs host Liberty Saturday for Homecoming. Pittman talked about preparing for Liberty and whoever they play at quarterback, Hudson Clark’s nomination for the Burlsworth Award and his contributions to the team on defense this season, scheduling, and the the value Jadon Haselwood has brought to the team.
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players discuss 92-62 exhibition win over UAFS
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Arkansas- Fort Smith, 92-62, in the Razorbacks’ lone exhibition of the season. The Razorbacks played all 12 players dressed and five of them reached double digits. Makayla Daniels led the way with a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Erynn Barnum tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.
hogville.net
Arkansas’ players expect Liberty’s best shot
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally getting back to Razorback Stadium to play a game with No. 23 Liberty coming to Fayetteville. The Flames are 7-1 on the season and have played three quarterbacks. Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter was injured earlier in the season, but the Flames still have Johnathan Bennett and Charlie Brewer. Bennett was 24 of 29 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-14 victory over BYU. He also added 46 yards on the ground on eight carries. That performance caught the eye of Arkansas safety Hudson Clark.
hogville.net
Neighbors excited to unveil new-look Arkansas against UAFS
After getting a chance to his see his team battle in a secret closed scrimmage against Kansas recently, Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors is ready to unveil his roster to the public. Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in an...
hogville.net
Pittman expects Liberty’s best effort of the season on Saturday
It’s not often that a ranked team comes to Arkansas and is listed as a two-touchdown underdog, but that’s the case this weekend. Mo. 23 Liberty (7-1) visits unranked Arkansas (5-3) Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network.
hogville.net
Looking back at five keys to defeat Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Auburn 41-27 on Saturday to win its second game in a row. The Hogs are now 5-3 on the season. Prior to the game, I listed five keys for Arkansas to win the game. Here’s a look back at how the Hogs did on each of the keys.
hogville.net
Hogs release depth chart for Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first home game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is an early 14-point favorite over Liberty (7-1). Here’s this week’s depth...
