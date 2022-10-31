Meleas is a five-month-old pit bull puppy who is looking for a home to call her own. Meleas is happy to hang around with her humans, sunbath, snooze on a squishy bed (which to her is the best thing on the planet), or munch away on a chewie treat. This puppy is currently in a foster home while she resolves some mild medical issues and is not available for viewing at the shelter. Refer to ID number A280456 when visiting the website, www.columbiasc.net/animalservices. Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO