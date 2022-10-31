ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Pedego Bikes celebrates grand opening in West Columbia

National award-winning electric bike company Pedego Bikes has made its way to West Columbia and celebrated with a grand opening Wednesday. Guests enjoyed food, drinks, live music and a giveaway. The Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials joined in the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Tourism in Columbia is back in full swing and generating big numbers

Tourism is back in full swing and generating big numbers, according to officials at Experience Columbia SC. The destination marketing organization for the Columbia region announced Wednesday morning that 15.1 million visitors made their way to the Capital City in 2021, including 5.4 million overnight visitors. Statistics compiled by Longwoods International and Tourism Economics also show that tourism in Columbia has made a $2.4 billion economic impact, generates $120 million in state and local taxes, and is responsible for 21,000 jobs. Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen said the stats are above 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
Eater

Peace of Soul Expands Vegan Breakfast Options in Columbia, South Carolina

Rise and shine, Columbia, South Carolina — Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen now offers vegan breakfast Wednesday through Saturday. That means servings of gluten-free French toast sticks, a vegan breakfast platter, organic grits, and plenty of good coffee before heading to work. While the pandemic shifted a lot of...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Frances Chaplin Callahan

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Mrs. Frances Chaplin Callahan, 97, of Columbia, SC, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who peacefully passed away at home with her loving daughter by her side. Frances was born in Charleston, SC. She was a homemaker, a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

City of Columbia’s Pet of the Week

Meleas is a five-month-old pit bull puppy who is looking for a home to call her own. Meleas is happy to hang around with her humans, sunbath, snooze on a squishy bed (which to her is the best thing on the planet), or munch away on a chewie treat. This puppy is currently in a foster home while she resolves some mild medical issues and is not available for viewing at the shelter. Refer to ID number A280456 when visiting the website, www.columbiasc.net/animalservices. Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown

Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

A Brewing Success

Jennifer McGehee, a beer buyer for Morganelli’s Party Store on Forest Drive in Columbia, has been connecting customers with their favorite alcoholic beverages for nearly a decade. The first hard seltzer she remembers seeing was Truly, from the makers of Samuel Adams beer. “Then White Claw came in right...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

