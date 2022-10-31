ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jimmy Page is “far beyond” just a guitar player, says Paul Stanley: “Jimmy is Beethoven… He paints with sound.”

By Crystal Koe
guitar.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 4

D Tops
4d ago

I fully agree 100%, Jimmy Page is certainly one of the best guitarists in the history of rock and roll... he makes a guitar come alive.... his music is indeed an art form.... "Get the Led Out"...

