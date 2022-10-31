Read full article on original website
Related
Greeneville City Schools planning to build new middle school following news of population growth
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville is expecting to see population growth of up to 5,000 people over the next 10 years. One official says the town hasn’t experienced that type of growth in 40 years. Greeneville building official Bert Seay believes people are moving to the area because of the landscape and […]
993thex.com
Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem
Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
Kingsport Times-News
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
Kingsport Times-News
Engineering firm provides Hawkins County IDB with lot 17 report
SURGOINSVILLE — The engineering firm hired by the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Mattern and Craig, provided the board with a summary of all the work that has been done to lot 17 and what work needs to be completed. Lot 17 is an open space in the Phipps Bend...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
Kingsport Times-News
What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options
GATE CITY — Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it. Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman charged with driving Sullivan school bus while high on meth
KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School transported students while she was high on drugs last week, police said. The head of Sullivan County Schools said the woman was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for the contractor.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Senior Center to use grants for exercise equipment
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch location in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
WSET
Custom resin, vinyl company investing $15.5M for Tazewell County facility: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility...
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicating monument to KIA alumni, invites family members to attend ceremony
ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley High School has not forgotten 10 alumni who were killed in action while fighting in the nation’s wars. Now those 10 heroes will be even more remembered. A monument has been placed in the parking lot at the front of the school which bears the names of the men.
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
Kingsport Times-News
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
Comments / 0