993thex.com

Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem

Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
Kingsport Times-News

Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Woman charged with driving Sullivan school bus while high on meth

KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School transported students while she was high on drugs last week, police said. The head of Sullivan County Schools said the woman was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for the contractor.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Senior Center to use grants for exercise equipment

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch location in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA

