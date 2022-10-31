Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Feds Say Suspect Behind Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Wanted to Break Nancy Pelosi’s Kneecaps So She’d Have to Be Wheeled into Congress
The man who used a hammer to fracture 82-year-old Paul Pelosi’s skull in his San Francisco home last Friday admitted he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hostage and break her kneecaps if the House Speaker lied to him, the Department of Justice alleges in a new federal criminal case.
Trump advisor Tom Barrack acquitted on charges of lobbying for a foreign government
A Brooklyn jury decided Barrack and his co-defendant were not guilty of sharing White House information with the United Arab Emirates.
US Space Force data reveals Chinese mystery plane released object in orbit
The U.S. government reported that it could not identify some 150 UFOs in 2021, but a source claimed that at least some of those vehicles may end up being Chinese drones.
