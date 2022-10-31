Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pluto TV Channels and Shows to Stream for Free in 2022
Star Trek and Frasier are among 6,300 episodes of classic CBS content coming to ad-supported free streaming television service Pluto TV. The streamer announced Monday that thousands of hours of hit episodes and series from the CBS library will be available to stream on-demand by the end of 2022, including such fan favorites as The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Mission Impossible, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Taxi, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Twilight Zone. Crime dramas Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O are among the programming recently added to Pluto TV linear, along with CSI spinoff channels CSI: Miami and.
Android Headlines
YouTube wants to streamline streaming with its Primetime Channels
YouTube is doing what several other companies attempt to do: it wants to streamline the movie and television streaming experience. It’s working on a feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, according to The Verge. Nowadays, there are a ton of options for streaming services to watch. Unfortunately, they all live...
Android Headlines
Get ready to pay more for Paramount+
Streaming services across the board are raising their prices, so it seems about time for Paramount+ to jump on board. That’s right, Paramount+ is expecting a price increase in the near future, according to The Verge (is nothing sacred?). This is something that should have been expected. It seems...
People
Hallmark Christmas Movies Find New Streaming Home at Peacock
Peacock announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Hallmark Media to launch a new branded hub, featuring programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Peacock subscribers will now have access to live Hallmark channels, as well as the network's collection of on-demand content. Access...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Android Authority
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
CNET
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members
Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
‘The Day Of The Jackal’ TV Adaptation Greenlit By Sky & Peacock With ‘Top Boy’ Showrunner Ronan Bennett Attached
Sky and Peacock are forging a TV adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s The Day of the Jackal with Top Boy showrunner Ronan Bennett attached. Described as a “contemporary reimagining of the beloved and respected novel,” Universal International Studios label Carnival Films’ adaptation in association with Sky Studios is the first TV rework, following Fred Zinnemann’s BAFTA-winning film 50 years ago. Production will begin next summer. The Day of the Jackal is one of the most well known and respected British novels of the 20th century. It follows a professional assassin who is contracted by a French paramilitary dissident to kill French President Charles...
Android Headlines
Paramount+ is quickly becoming a competitor to Disney+ and Hulu
Paramount had its quarterly earnings today, and it announced some numbers in regards to its streaming platforms. Paramount+, their premier service, now has 46 million subscribers. Adding roughly 3 million subscribers in the quarter. The group of streaming services – that’s Paramount+, BET+ and Showtime – now have 67 million...
BBC
The Berkshire film studio bringing Hollywood magic to the UK
With the UK film and TV industry seeing record levels of growth and investment, the buzz around the new state-of-the-art Shinfield Studios has been growing for months. Now the BBC has been given exclusive access, getting a glimpse inside the Hollywood-style complex. Shinfield Studios is expected to be fully operational...
mensjournal.com
ITV Studios Buys Majority Stake In ‘Upright’ Producer Lingo Pictures In Australia
ITV Studios has acquired a majority stake in Australian producer Lingo Pictures — marking its first acquisition in the country. ITV’s production and sales arm paid an undisclosed amount for the Sydney-based company, which is best known for Upright, the Sky and Foxtel Australia drama starring Tim Minchin and House of the Dragons‘ Milly Alcock. Deadline understands the deal value is in the eight-figure US dollars region. The deal highlights the growing value international production groups are seeing in Australia, whose favorable tax breaks system is increasingly attractive, and Australian dramas, with Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross one of the most...
ZDNet
